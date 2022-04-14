Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SICILY

Italian anti-mafia photographer Letizia Battaglia dies aged 87

Legendary Italian photographer Letizia Battaglia, whose shots of bullet-riddled bodies captured the dark world of the Sicilian mafia, has died aged 87.

Published: 14 April 2022 11:10 CEST
Italian anti-mafia photographer Letizia Battaglia dies aged 87
Letizia Battaglia pictured at an exhibition of her work in Toulouse, southwest France, in 2016. Photo by ERIC CABANIS / AFP

Prize-winning Battaglia, who would speed to the scene of murders in the 1980s on her Vespa to bear witness to the violence, blew away the romanticised and sanitised image of the Cosa Nostra.

Palermo mayor Leoluca Orlando said her death late Wednesday had deprived his city, the Sicilian capital, of “an extraordinary woman” who played “an emblematic part in the process of freeing Palermo from the mafia’s control”.

Battaglia, an anti-mafia campaigner who became a local politician in Palermo and then a regional Sicilian assembly member, started out in the photo department of a local daily newspaper.

“You could have five murders in the same day,” she said in 2006, when a collection of her photographs of organised crime slayings went on show in a Rome exhibition.

“The work was exhausting but you couldn’t stand by with your arms folded, with our little mafia on our little island.

“We had to bear witness to this violence and the world had to know.”

An exhibition of Letizia Battaglia’s work at Palazzo Fontana di Trevi in Rome, in 2006. Photo by GIULIO NAPOLITANO / AFP

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini mourned Thursday, “A great photographer, a great Italian woman who, with her art and her photographs, engaged in important struggles of denunciation and civil commitment.”

Battaglia’s pictures show a small street in Palermo, the interior of an apartment, the white wall of a pork butcher’s shop, a garage ramp, the back of a bus, a car seat.

They all have one thing in common: captured in black and white is a body lying on the ground near a pool of blood, or a face torn apart by a bullet.

Letizia Battaglia’s ‘Arrest of Mafia boss Leoluca Gagarella, Palermo, 1980″ on exhibition in Rome in 2006. Photo by GIULIO NAPOLITANO / AFP

It was the era when the Corleone clan fought their way to power, headed by boss Toto Riina and Bernardo Provenzano – who were finally caught last month after decades on the run.

From judges regarded as too interfering or local politicians to young drug dealers, the “Palermo war” left hundreds dead in the space of a few years, often gunned down in broad daylight and in public places.

Battaglia’s pictures are unsparing. Faces of the dead are shown with eyes wide open, surprised by death. Friends and relatives lament, while onlookers crowd round the scene with expressions of curiosity or resignation.

In 2006, she said those bloody times may be gone, but the mafia is not.

The Rome exhibition, she said, was “a cry for help, because the consequences for our island of the mafia are as unbearable as ever”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Anti-war graffiti and fire reported at Russian TV presenter’s Italian villas

Vandals lit a small fire and dyed a swimming pool red on Wednesday at two luxury Lake Como villas owned by a pro-Putin propagandist, according to reports.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:31 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 18:00 CEST
Anti-war graffiti and fire reported at Russian TV presenter's Italian villas

The wo vacation homes on Lake Como owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Solovyev were targeted by vandals on Wednesday, according to reports.

The words “killer” and “no war” were sprayed onto the walls of one villa in Pianello del Lario, reportedly owned by Vladimir Solovyev, while the swimming pool overlooking Lake Como was coloured red, images from the Ansa news agency showed.

Italian authorities are also investigating a fire at another of Solovyev’s vacation homes in the nearby town of Menaggio.

Arson is suspected as tyres were used to start the fire, Ansa reported on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats over security concerns

Anti-war slogans and red paint sprayed on the entrance to a villa in Pianello del Lario, overlooking Lake Como, owned by Vladimir Solovyev. Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP

The villas, together worth some eight million euros according to the Italian government, are believed to be currently empty.

Solovyev, a prominent radio and television presenter, is considered the Kremlin’s most prolific and enthusiastic propagandist.

He has three villas in the area, all of which have been seized by Italian financial police as part of Western sanctions against those close to Putin.

Local fire chiefs played down the scale of the blaze after Italian media reported plumes of black smoke in the area.

 “Just one team of firemen put out the fire within a very short time,” Como fire chief, Gennaro di Maio, told AFP.

“There is hardly any damage, it was burnt tyres that gave off visible black smoke,” he said.

Firefighters at one of two villas on Lake Como belonging to a Russian TV presenter linked to Putin. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco (Italian fire service)

Menaggio’s mayor, Michele Spaggiari, told Italy’s AGI news agency that the fire appeared to be “a demonstrative act” causing little or no damage.

Spaggiari said Solovyev bought the property about five years ago.

READ ALSO: Italy gripped by mystery of $700m superyacht said to belong to Putin

Solovyev owns two houses on Lake Como that are worth a combined eight million euros, the Italian government said as it announced the property seizures last month.

Police are investigating anti-Russian graffiti at the second property, Ansa reported.

The Italian government said on Monday that it has so far seized over 900 million euros worth of assets belonging to EU-sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including a 530-million-euro yacht.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of March urged the Italian government to continue the seizures and to stop the country from being a playground for Russia’s ultra-rich.

“Don’t be the place that welcomes these people,” Zelensky told lawmakers in Italy, which has long been a top holiday destination for Russia’s elite.

“We must freeze them all: freeze their properties, their accounts, their yachts,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy