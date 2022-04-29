Read news from:
Italian word of the day: ‘Spesso’

Once you've learned this little word, you'll want to use it as often as possible.

Published: 29 April 2022 17:34 CEST
Italian word of the day spesso
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Spesso (SPEH-ssoh) is a handy little adverb to have up your sleeve. It means ‘often’ or ‘frequently’, and can be used in an Italian sentence pretty much just as you’d use it in English.

Dovresti venire a trovarmi più spesso!
You should come and visit me more often!

Ti capita spesso di perdere l’autobus e di arrivare tardi al lavoro?
Do you often miss the bus and get to work late?

But spesso doesn’t just mean often: it can also be used as an adjective to mean thick or dense.

Il fumo era così denso che non riuscivo a vedere la faccia di nessuno.
The smoke was so thick I couldn’t see anyone’s face.

Bear in mind that adverbs don’t change their form in Italian, but adjectives do, so when spesso is being used as an adjective, it needs to change its ending to agree with the sentence subject.

Non possiamo scappare da qui, i muri sono spessi almeno 2 metri!
We can’t escape from here, the walls are at least 2 metres thick!

Vorrei la mia cioccolata calda non troppo spessa, per favore.
I’d like my hot chocolate not too thick, please.

When it’s being used as an adverb, spesso is sometimes paired with the word volentieri (vol-ent-ee-EH-ree) to create the phrase spesso e volentieri.

If you’ve come across the word volentieri in other contexts, you might find this slightly confusing: by itself, it usually means ‘happily’ or ‘gladly’.

Spesso e volentieri, however, doesn’t mean ‘often and gladly’ but ‘very frequently’ or ‘more often than not’.

Spesso e volentieri ordino del cibo da asporto invece di cucinare dopo aver finito il lavoro.
More often than not I order take out instead of cooking after work.

Now you know this word, we imagine you’ll find yourself wanting to use it spesso (e volentieri!).

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Italian expression of the day: ‘Far cadere le braccia’

Keep your chin up, there's no need to feel disheartened about this phrase.

Published: 22 April 2022 16:45 CEST
Italian expression of the day: ‘Far cadere le braccia'

When you think about the imagery of this Italian expression, it clearly demonstrates the feeling of disappointment, exasperation or discouragement.

Far cadere le braccia (Far cah-DAR-eh leh BRA-cha) literally means to make your arms drop, or fall off.

When you’re so fed up of a situation or of what someone is saying, you might drop your arms to the floor, defeated and demoralised.

In idiomatic English, we might say, ‘Words fail me’ or ‘I’m absolutely speechless’.

Mi fai cadere le braccia. Perché sei così testardo?

Words fail me. Why are you so stubborn?

It’s likely to be accompanied by a sigh or a groan, just to really emphasise the level of discontentment with a situation.

As noted, it can be translated as feeling fed up or being at the end of your tether.

Mi fa cadere le braccia – ma perché capita tutto sempre a me?

I’m fed up – why does it always happen to me?

Queste stupide storie mi fanno cadere le braccia

These stupid stories are exasperating

To put it into the past tense, we need to use the auxiliary verb essere, because when we are dealing with verbs of motion such as cadere (to fall), Italian uses essere rather than avere.

Quando ho fallito il mio esame di guida, mi sono cadute le braccia

When I failed my driving test, I was down in the dumps

The phrase could also be translated to a single word in English in some contexts, conveying the idea of helplessness.

Talvolta ci siamo sentiti cadere le braccia

Sometimes we felt helpless

The reflexive verb sentirsi expresses the feeling – ci sentiamo (we feel) cadere le braccia (‘helpless’ in this conxtext).

La guerra è così travolgente. Ci sentiamo cadere le braccia di fronte ad avvenimenti che sembrano superarci

The war is so overwhelming. We feel helpless in the face of events that seem beyond us.

On the positive side, you can also use the phrase to cheer somebody up, to give them a pep talk and tell them to hang in there by not letting their arms drop.

Non farti cadere le braccia

Don’t get downhearted!

Keep your chin up!

Don’t give up!

An Italian song, Non farti cadere le braccia by Neapolitan singer Edoardo Bennato, talks about keeping going and not feeling downtrodden despite the hardships.

Non so se ti è capitato mai
di dovere fare una lunga corsa
e a metà strada stanco
dire a te stesso: adesso basta!
Eppure altri stan correndo ancora
intorno a te… allora:

Non farti cadere le braccia…

I don’t know if it ever happened to you
that you had to go for a long run
and halfway through, tired, you say to yourself: that’s enough!
And yet others are still running
Around you… then:

Don’t give up

Well that phrase wasn’t so exasperating to learn in the end! Keep your chin up (and your arms) and have a go at using it in your Italian conversation this week.

Do you have a favourite Italian word or expression you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

