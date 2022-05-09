Read news from:
Italian word of the day: ‘Inchiodare’

You'll nail this word in no time.

Published: 9 May 2022 17:43 CEST
Italian word of the day inchiodare
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

What do a carpenter, a detective, and a bank robber screeching to a halt in their getaway car all have in common?

In English, not much – but in Italian, they could all be said to inchiodare (eenk-ee-ohd-AHR-eh) in the course of their professional activities.

In its simplest form, inchiodare simply means ‘to nail’ (chiodo, ‘kee-OH-do’, is a nail) – a picture to a wall, or a leg to a table.

Ha trovato questo cartello inchiodato alla sua porta.
She found this notice nailed to her door.

Inchioderò la mensola al muro più tardi.
I’ll nail the shelf to the wall later.

But like ‘to nail’, inchiodare has more than one definition.

You can use it to describe someone or something being ‘pinned’ in place, without actually having been literally nailed there.

Mi ha inchiodato al muro.
He pinned me to the wall.

La mia gamba è inchiodata al terreno.
My leg is pinned to the ground.

You can be metaphorically inchiodato to a place in the sense of being stuck there, tied down, or trapped.

Dovrei essere in vacanza e invece sono inchiodata alla mia scrivenia.
I should be on holiday and instead I’m stuck at my desk.

Don'T Forger You'Re Here Forever GIF - The Simpsons Mr Burns Youre Here GIFs

Siamo inchiodati a questa scuola per altri tre anni.
We’re stuck at this school for another three years.

Sono stati inchiodati dal fuoco di armi.
They were trapped by gunfire.

Just like in English, you can inchiodare (‘nail’) someone in the sense of proving their guilt.

Chiunque sia stato, ha lasciato tracce di DNA che lo inchioderanno.
Whoever it was, they left traces of DNA that will take them down.

Ti inchioderò per questo omicidio.
I’m going to nail you for this murder.

Thomas Sadoski Tommy GIF by CBS

Senza la pistola non lo inchioderemo, perché non abbiamo altre prove.
Without the gun we’re not going to get him, because we have no other proof.

For reasons that are less clear, the word can also mean to slam on the brakes in a car.

Ha inchiodato e ha afferrato la pistola quando ha visto la volante bloccando la strada.
He slammed on the brakes and grabbed the gun when he saw the police car blocking the road.

Hanno inchiodato la macchina a pochi passi da noi.
They screeched to a halt in the car just a few feet away from us.

Those last two definitions mean that you’re very likely to encounter the word when watching mystery shows or listening to true crime podcasts. Look out for it the next time you watch a detective drama.

In the meantime, have a think about what (or who) you can inchiodare this week.

Italian expression of the day: ‘Fare una figura da cioccolataio’

Everyone messes up every once in a while but, if you do so in Italy, be ready to get this peculiar idiom dished out to you.

Published: 6 May 2022 14:14 CEST
Italian expression of the day: ‘Fare una figura da cioccolataio’

Spend enough time in Italy and you’ll no doubt come across the expression ‘Fare una figura da cioccolataio’. Truth be told, it’s very likely that local friends or acquaintances will at some point in time make you the butt of this very amusing saying.

So, to prepare you for the inevitable moment when you’re told you’ve made a ‘chocolatier’s impression’, here’s a quick explanation of what that means.

Despite referring to the noble art of making chocolate, the actual meaning of figura da cioccolataio has little to do with the nut-brown treat (or the entire confectionery industry for that matter).

In fact, Italians use the expression to generally mock those who’ve made absolute fools of themselves or are responsible for embarrassing cock-ups.

For instance: 

– Ero così in ansia che ho dovuto chiederle quale fosse il suo nome tre volte.
– Mi dispiace dirtelo ma hai fatto proprio una figura da cioccolataio.

– I was so anxious that I had to ask what her name was three times.
– I’m sorry to say it but you really made a fool of yourself.

Awkward Season 4 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Or:

– Quando il cameriere mi ha augurato ‘buon pranzo’, gli ho risposto con ‘anche a te’. Che figura da cioccolataio…
– When the waiter said ‘Enjoy your meal’, I replied with ‘You too’. I’m such a twit…

Please keep in mind that locals will often react to whatever ridiculous or embarrassing situation you have been involved in simply with ‘che figura da cioccolataio’, wherein ‘che’ is merely used as a way to add emphasis to the statement, like so:

– Durante il viaggio in aereo, ho rovesciato il mio caffè sul passeggero seduto al mio fianco.
– Che figura da cioccolataio…

– During my flight, I spilled my coffee on the passenger sat right beside me.
– How embarrassing…

So, now that you have a basic grasp of how to use the idiom, you are ready to know where and when it originated. 

Contrary to what many people may think (including, I assure you, plenty of Italians born and bred), the phrase ‘fare una figura da cioccolataio’ has nothing to do with the very popular but much less gracious ‘fare una figura di m***a’, which is roughly translatable to ‘making a sh*t impression’.

While you’ll have no trouble understanding where the latter expression came from, the former originated from a rather curious anecdote which is said to have occurred in Turin – Italy’s ‘chocolate capital’ – at the start of the 19th century. Naturally, we have no way to verify said historical happenstance, but, in the interests of general knowledge and Italian folklore, we’ll take the liberty to relay it to you.

In the early 1800s, members of Turin’s bourgeoisie would mostly travel by means of carriages pulled by two horses. Only noble families and royals could afford to have their carriages pulled by four such animals. However, a very popular local chocolatier managed to amass so many riches that he was finally able to buy himself one of the most luxurious carriages in the city and have it pulled by four horses. 

As soon as the king, Charles Felix of Sardinia, got wind of the fact, he immediately summoned the chocolatier to court and demanded he go back to using a two-horse carriage. Why? Well, because a king couldn’t possibly run the risk of, in his words, ‘looking like a chocolatier’ (or, in Italian, ‘fare una figura da cioccolataio’).

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

