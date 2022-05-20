Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

WEATHER: Italy set for another scorching weekend as heatwave continues

African anticyclone ‘Hannibal’ is forecast to bring record-breaking temperatures across the country. Will we witness the hottest May weekend in Italian history?

Published: 19 May 2022 14:06 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 13:05 CEST
Italian heatwave: tourist cooling off in Rome
Italy is set to experience record-breaking temperatures starting from Saturday, May 21st. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Much to the dismay of many residents already feeling the heat in Italy this week, the African anticyclone known as ‘Hannibal’ shows no sign of letting up. 

The hot air currents sweeping in from Tunisia and Algeria have already caused an unusual heatwave, with temperatures rising well above seasonal averages in many parts of the peninsula over the past week.

However, judging from the latest forecasts, it seems like the worst is yet to come. 

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

According to weather website IlMeteo.it, the wave of sticky heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to reach its peak on Saturday, May 21st: exactly a month before the official start of summertime on June 21st (the summer solstice).

With two days to go until the projected heatwave climax in most parts of the country, experts say the temperatures registered over the coming weekend may break records set in May 2003 – the hottest May to date.

Lorenzo Tedici, a meteorologist with IlMeteo, said: “Our first projection shows that, on Saturday 21st, maximum temperatures in Turin, Milan, Bologna, Ferrara, Palermo and Cagliari may well exceed those recorded in May 2003, which would make the current anticyclone a record-setting one.”

READ ALSO: From Venice to Mont Blanc, how is the climate crisis affecting Italy?

So, in short, people up and down the stivale might have the luck (or misfortune – you decide) to witness the hottest May in Italian history. But what temperatures are we talking about, exactly?

It’ll be a weekend of exceptionally high, August-like temperatures, forecasters say, for many locations in the north of the country.

Tuscany and Sardinia will potentially reach temperatures as high as 35°C: some 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Even mountainous areas at an altitude of up to 1500 metres will likely be affected by the heatwave.

Moving down the peninsula, the anticyclone is expected to bring temperatures of up to 33°C to southern regions by Monday or Tuesday.

According to the latest forecasts, ‘Hannibal’ will keep a tight grip on the country until early next week.

And it’s not just Italy. You may find some solace in knowing that neighbouring France and Spain are also currently sweltering, with both having already registered temperatures of 12°C above average for this time of year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

WEATHER: Italy set for another wet and windy Easter weekend

Rain, wind, and a few sunny spells if you're lucky: that's what the Easter weekend is expected to look like across Italy according to weather forecasts.

Published: 14 April 2022 18:38 CEST
WEATHER: Italy set for another wet and windy Easter weekend

As the Easter weekend begins, unfortunately forecasts appear to confirm the ‘wet Easter’ trend of the past couple of years, as well as a sudden drop in temperatures. 

According to the latest reports, cold air currents from northern Europe are expected to swoop down on the northernmost Italian regions during the night between Friday and Saturday.

These cold currents are expected to cause rain storms across northern and central Italy all through Saturday.

The regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto and Lombardy might also be subject to localised hailstorms, reports Italian weather news site Il Meteo.

Overall, the descent of the above-mentioned arctic currents means temperatures are expected to drop from the 25-27C seen over the last couple of days to around 15-18C this weekend.

On Easter Sunday, conditions will improve significantly in the north and centre of the country – but take your umbrella if you’re in the southern regions of Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria or Sicily, where rain showers are expected again.

Weather conditions should stabilise later on Sunday across the peninsula, with Sicily and the Salento region in Puglia as the sole exceptions: some rain showers and moderate winds might persist in these areas.

SHOW COMMENTS