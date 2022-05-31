LATEST: Italy scraps all Covid entry rules for travellers

Italy’s health ministry said on Monday night that the current requirement to show proof of coronavirus vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test result in order to enter Italy “will not be extended” when it expires on May 31st.
This is the last remaining Covid-related rule in place for travellers to Italy, after the requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF) was lifted on May 1st.
The health minister is also expected to make a decision soon on whether Italy’s public transport mask mandate will be lifted on June 15th – as planned in the latest government decree – or extended beyond this date.
Under these rules, airports and airlines may choose to continue requiring passengers flying to or from Italy to wear masks until that date, despite the EU-wide mask mandate on flights being lifted in mid-May.
