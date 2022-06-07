Read news from:
Italian expression of the day: ‘Nuovo di zecca’

If an item you'd like to buy on Ebay is described as ‘nuovo di zecca’, don't worry - it’s got nothing to do with ticks (or any other bug for that matter).

Published: 7 June 2022 15:51 CEST
Spend enough time on any Italian e-commerce platform or flea market and this is an idiom you’ll surely come across.

Nuovo di zecca’ is a very popular expression among Italians and it’s often used when someone is selling (or offering to sell) something to someone else.

While native speakers usually have no trouble understanding what is meant by it, non-native ones are likely to find the expression a bit of a head-scratcher. That’s because the word ‘zecca’ can be misleading.

Much like the word ‘riso’ (which means ‘rice’ but can also mean ‘laughter’), ‘zecca’ is one of those very few Italian words that have two different meanings. As the owners of furry pets might perhaps know, the term is most commonly used to refer to ticks, the very unfriendly, blood-sucking bugs pestering dogs and cats alike.

However, ‘zecca’ is also the Italian word for ‘State Mint’. In particular, the noun refers to the Zecca dello Stato, the state-controlled body that has been producing Italian coins, banknotes, passports and postage stamps since 1928.

It was precisely the latter meaning of the word that gave birth to the popular expression ‘nuovo di zecca’. Although the idiom can be rendered into English with adjectives such as ‘brand-new’ or ‘mint’, the most faithful literal translation would be ‘fresh from the mint’ (‘nuovo’ means ‘new, fresh’, whereas the preposition ‘di’ here is used to mean ‘from’ somewhere).

The expression, therefore, is used to refer to any item that – just like the coins coming out of the mint’s press – is in pristine, never-been-used-before condition. Here’s a couple of examples:

Q: Quanto costa quel paio di jeans?
A: 50 euro. Sono nuovi di zecca. Mai indossati prima.

Q: How much for that pair of jeans?
A: 50 euros. They’re brand-new. Never been worn before. 

Q: Belli orecchini!
A: Grazie. Li ho comprati su Vinted per soli 20 euro. Sono nuovi di zecca!

Q: Nice earrings!
A: Thanks. I bought them on Vinted for just 20 euros. They’re in mint condition.

Now that you have an idea of what the expression means and how it is generally used, you’ll be able to navigate Italian e-shops with renewed confidence and business acumen.

However, keep in mind that the expression ‘nuovo di zecca’ is sometimes deliberately misused by sly sellers looking to pass off second-hand items as brand-new. So, always carefully check the items that you’re interested in and, if you feel like you’re being duped, here’s how you might reply:

Q: Questo anello è nuovo di zecca! 
A: Ma figurati! Ha moltissimi graffi. Li riesco a vedere da qua.

Q: This ring is brand new!
A: Oh, please! It’s got lots of scratches. I can see them from here.

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Italian expression of the day: ‘Essere al verde’

If one of your Italian pals claims to be ‘at the green’ during your next night out, prepare to pay for their drinks

Published: 2 June 2022 10:49 CEST
Italian expression of the day: 'Essere al verde'

Who hasn’t at least once in their life opened their online banking app and stared with absolute dread at the balance, wondering how on earth they managed to squander away their savings in the space of a week?

If it’s any comfort, it happens to the best of us and we are definitely not here to judge.

But let us not stray from the purpose of this article, which is to teach you the Italian way to say that you’re stone broke. So, the next time you’re as poor as a church mouse, you can share the news with linguistic richness, at least.

One of, if not the, most popular Italian idiom on the subject is ‘essere al verde’, which can be roughly translated to ‘being at the green’. Naturally, any possible use of the expression requires the speaker to properly conjugate the verb ‘to be’ (‘essere’), as in the following instances:

Q: Vuoi andare a cena fuori stasera?

A: Scusami. Sono al verde. Facciamo la prossima volta.

Q: Would you like to dine out tonight?

A: I’m sorry. I’m running low on funds. Next time.

Q: Riusciresti a prestarmi 20 euro?

A: No e non mi interessa se sei al verde.

Q: Could I borrow 20 euros from you?

A: No and I don’t care that you’re feeling the pinch.

As you can see from the above examples, the expression is mostly used in informal, ordinary conversations, though it is sometimes used in published pieces of work, especially in rather humorous and/or provocative newspaper articles and comic books.

– Di certo oggi i conti del Carroccio sono al verde. [From Italian newspaper La Repubblica, June 29th 2018]

– Surely, the Carroccio’s finances are strained at the moment.

Now that you have a basic grasp of how to use the expression, you might be wondering where ‘essere al verde’ came from.

You might actually be puzzled as to why Italians associate the colour green with being penniless seeing as, in the English-speaking world, the most popular hue for such delicate matters is red. 

Well, much like many other Italian idioms, ‘essere al verde’ originated from a pretty interesting ancient custom. In Renaissance-era Florence, wax candles whose bottom ends had been painted green were used to time public auctions. The latter were officially declared finished as soon as the candle would be ‘at the green’ (‘al verde’). 

Over time, the expression ‘al verde’ made its way out of Tuscan auction houses and became extremely popular all across the country as a way to say that someone was running low on something. For instance, if an army was ‘al verde di soldati’, it had very few soldiers left among its ranks. 

Eventually, the expression was also applied to personal finances – or, I should say, the dearth thereof. ‘Essere al verde di denari’ (i.e. ‘having little money left’) quickly became a widely used colloquial idiom and that’s precisely the lexical form that has made it all the way into modern Italian.

These days, native speakers are far more likely to use the shortened version of the expression (‘essere al verde’) rather than the full-length one (‘essere al verde di denari/soldi’) because, well, who likes to be long-winded when being strapped for cash?

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

