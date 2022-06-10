Read news from:
US to end Covid testing requirement for travellers from Europe

Authorities in the USA have announced the end of the Covid-testing requirement for arrivals from Europe, meaning that fully vaccinated people will soon be able to travel between Europe and the US without needing pre-travel tests.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:42 CEST
Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP

Most of Europe had dropped the testing requirement for fully-vaccinated arrivals in the spring, but the US has maintained the requirement to show proof of a negative test for all arrivals.

However on Friday, the Biden administration announced that it would not renew the testing requirement.

The new rule is expected to come into effect at 12.01 Sunday EDT, until then passengers will still need to show a negative Covid test before they can board a plane to the US.

The US currently bars unvaccinated travellers from entry – although this does not apply to US citizens, US residents or those travelling for essential reasons – there was no announcement on lifting this restriction. 

The CDC said that testing requirements could be reinstated if new variants of Covid emerge, and added that it continues to recommend pre-travel testing. 

Covid travel rules vary between individual countries in Europe, but most countries now only require pre-departure tests for unvaccinated travellers. Check the rules of the country you are travelling to for full details. 

To be counted as ‘fully vaccinated’ travellers must have received both doses of an EMA-approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca (or a single dose of Janssen).

If their vaccination was more than nine months ago, they need a booster shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated – people who have had a booster do not need a second, even if their booster shot was more than nine months ago.

UPDATE: Further airline strikes in Italy continue to disrupt travel

Travellers flying into and out of Italy are advised to check the status of their flight on Wednesday as aircrew and air traffic controllers continue strike action.

Published: 7 June 2022 12:26 CEST
Updated: 8 June 2022 15:40 CEST
Dozens of flights have been cancelled to and from Italy on Wednesday, as Italian air traffic controllers continue to strike.

Some airlines will be affected throughout the day, following air travel disruption caused earlier by union strikes.

Italian unions Filt (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and Uiltrasporti (Italian Union of Transport Workers) had called a nation-wide cabin crew strike.

It saw pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines Volotea, EasyJet and Ryanair (including sister airlines Malta Air and Crewlink) stage a walkout from 10am to 2pm.

WizzAir, meanwhile, has cancelled all flights to/from Linate and Malpensa airports due to the air traffic control strike – this is currently for the hours 10am – 6pm.

Flights to and from the international airports of Venice, Treviso, Bologna and Pisa will remain operational.

Some airports have reported their own strike times, such as Milan Bergamo airport, who advise passengers that flights will be affected from 10am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, ITA airways has reported flight disruption of 24 hours due to air traffic controllers’ strikes.

“The industrial action could affect the schedule of ITA Airways flights on June 8th. The airline was therefore forced to cancel several domestic and international flights scheduled for June 8th,” it said in a statement.

You can find a list of their cancelled flights here.

British Airways has also experienced flight cancellations, with passengers taking to Twitter to express their concern for travel plans.

Ryanair advised passengers in a statement that, “Due to the air traffic controllers’ strike at the airports of Milan Bergamo, Milan Malpensa, Turin, Genoa, Cuneo, Verona and Parma, we have been forced to cancel some flights on Wednesday 8 June.”

“Affected customers will be notified by e-mail/SMS; however, we invite all passengers who have to travel to/from Italy on Wednesday 8 June to check the status of their flight on the Ryanair app before going to the airport,” it added.

For Ryanair, reasons for strike action include “the failed revision of minimum salary agreements… arbitrary wage cuts, the company’s refusal to grant minimum annual leave over the summer and the lack of food and water for cabin personnel”.

EasyJet and Volotea staff are striking for similar reasons, with the former protesting against the “crushing of workers’ rights that has recently culminated with a series of unjustified layoffs” and the latter opposing “unacceptable salary cut requests”.

EasyJet informed passengers of the walkout earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, on its website.

“Like all airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.  We advise customers travelling to or from Italy on Wednesday 8th June to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and please continue to check flight tracker for further updates,” it said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

The airline said it’s “working to minimise the impact to flights, however on the day there may be delays and disruption caused by this strike.”

Ryanair plane landing in Minsk

Ryanair’s cabin personnel will strike from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, June 8th. Photo by Petras MALUKAS / AFP.

It added that any strike action is “outside of (their) control”, but that they are doing “all they can” to minimise disruption to affected flights.

In a joint statement released on Monday by the Italian unions, Filt and Uiltrasporti said that the strike had been organised in response to the “impossibility to have an open discussion about the issues that have afflicted cabin crew members for months on end now”.

Both Filt and Uiltrasporti have already warned that “in the absence of concrete signs (of improvement), the strike will only be the first in a long series of staged actions which will run through the entire summer”.

It is likely that a number of scheduled flights heading into or out of the country may be significantly delayed or even cancelled.

For those intending to travel with any of the above-mentioned carriers throughout Wednesday, travellers are advised to contact their airline for updates.

In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in tomorrow’s strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.  

It holds airlines financially accountable for any flight disruptions that they are responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes, such as pilots, cabin crew, airline engineers and any other employee working directly for the company.

Should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your airline. 

Please note, The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For further information on what you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.

You can also find information provided by claims management company AirHelp

