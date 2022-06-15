Read news from:
Roman gate closed off after bits of ancient stone break away

The incident at Porta Maggiore didn’t cause “any damage to people or things” according to the city authorities.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:46 CEST
Porta Maggiore incident, Rome
Municipal Police officers stand by after pieces of Rome’s Porta Maggiore gate fell off. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Rome’s ruins are such an integral part of the Eternal City that it can be surprising when sometimes bits of them fall off.

Nobody was hurt after a few fragments of the Porta Maggiore gate, whose monumental double arches once provided a gateway through the third-century Aurelian Walls, fell on early Tuesday morning.

The monument, which originally supported two of the city’s aqueducts and is now located behind Rome’s main train station, was temporarily closed off while it was being checked, according to a statement from the city authorities.

The fragments of tufa (tuff) – a type of easy-to-cut rock used in Roman-era constructions – fell off around 6.15am, landing on the pavement below “without causing any damage to people or things”, it said.

“At first glance, there does not seem to be any further damage,” said the statement, which added that “the overall state of conservation of the monument is good”.

Regular pedestrian and road traffic was not affected.

Residents have long complained about the state of monuments and roads in the city, which draws millions of tourists each year to see wonders such as the Colosseum.

“We really need maintenance here in Rome,” said Veronica Rinaldin, 33, working near Porta Maggiore, which has long been marred by overgrown weeds and garbage.

 A police officer who preferred to remain anonymous told AFP that tufa provides an excellent base for certain plants to grow and their roots often split the stone open. He said: “It doesn’t happen often. It happens if they are abandoned and neglected.”

Body of missing American tourist found in Rome’s River Tiber

The body of a missing 21-year-old tourist was found in the River Tiber on Thursday morning, according to media reports.

Published: 26 May 2022 17:15 CEST
Elijah Oliphant, from Dallas, Texas, was on holiday with his family in Rome when he went missing several days ago.

Oliphant’s parents reported his disappearance after he left his hotel room shortly after midnight on May 24th and did not return.

Hotel security footage showed him leaving the premises wearing a white undershirt and pyjama bottoms, which he was wearing when he was found.

Oliphant’s corpse was reportedly spotted by passersby near the Ponte Sisto bridge in Rome’s Trastevere district around 10am on Thursday morning. His body was positively identified by his parents.

Members of the fire brigade and river police who recovered the body say there were no obvious signs of violence, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Trastevere police are reportedly investigating the matter.

The Oliphant family had arrived in Rome for a holiday on May 23rd. When Elijah went missing the following day, his parents launched an urgent appeal to help find their son.

His disappearance was featured on the missing persons television show, Chi l’ha visto (‘Who’s seen them?’) on May 25th.

Several foreigners have been found drowned in the Tiber in recent years, though there are no indication that any of the incidents are linked.

In 2016, the body of 19-year-old American student Beau Solomon was recovered from the river.

Rough sleeper Massimo Galioto was charged involuntary manslaughter in the case, but was ultimately acquitted in 2020.

Prosecutors said that Galioto pushed Solomon in the course of a violent argument. Galioto’s defense team acknowledged that the two had argued but said the student had accidentally slipped.

In May 2019, 37-year-old Imen Chatbouri, a former athletics champion from Tunisia, was found dead in the Tiber after a night out. CCTV footage later showed she had been pushed from the Ponte Sisto bridge.

A then-26-year-old man whose advances she had rejected earlier that evening was convicted of her murder in November 2021.

