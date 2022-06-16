Read news from:
Italy receives lower Russian gas supply for second day

Italian energy giant Eni said the supply from Gazprom was down again on Thursday due to problems at the Russian company's Portovaya plant.

Published: 16 June 2022 15:44 CEST
Gazprom logo
Italy is heavily dependent on Russian national energy firm Gazprom for imports of natural gas, Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP

Italy will get 65 percent of the gas supplies requested on Thursday due to the ongoing supply cut, but ministers insist the shortfall is not causing problems.

Eni said it had asked for 44 percent more gas than on Wednesday, when Gazprom cut the supply by 15 percent for reasons that the Italian firm said at the time were not clear.

“Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni,” a spokesman for the Italian firm said.

He noted that the actual amount of gas delivered will be higher than on Wednesday.

The squeeze on gas supplies – on which Italy is heavily dependent – come amid increasing tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Kyiv on Thursday on a surprise joint visit with the leaders of France and Germany, to show solidarity with the war-torn country.

“Eni’s daily gas request was approximately 44 percent higher than yesterday – an increase due to the need to recover the volumes not received yesterday, and to normal commercial dynamics,” the spokesman said.

“Gazprom announced that only 65 percent of the requested volumes will be delivered.

“The delivered volumes will therefore be slightly higher than yesterday, and will be of approximately 32 million cubic meters a day.”

Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said after Wednesday’s 15 percent reduction that the situation was not currently critical.

“The trend in gas flows is constantly monitored in cooperation with the operators and there are no critical issues at the moment,” he said in a statement.

Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have met the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, after the trio travelled overnight by train from Poland.

Published: 16 June 2022 08:25 CEST
Updated: 16 June 2022 14:01 CEST
Macron, Scholz and Draghi meet Ukrainian president in Kyiv

The three leaders left in the early hours of Thursday, arriving into Kyiv on Thursday morning. After a visit to the heavily-bombed town of Irpin, they met Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is the first time that the leaders of the three European Union countries have visited Kyiv since Russia’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine, and the visit comes as Kyiv is pushing for membership of the EU.

Macron has been paying a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova to discuss the ongoing crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There had been widespread speculation in France that he would combine the trip with a visit to Zelensky in Ukraine, but this was not confirmed until Thursday morning.

In a joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, Macron reiterated his desire that Ukraine should win the war, but added that eventually negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be necessary.

