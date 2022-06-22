Read news from:
ENERGY

Milan blackouts blamed on air conditioning as heatwave intensifies

Rolling blackouts have left parts of Italy's economic capital in the dark for hours at a time in recent days, after power usage in the city soared amid temperatures far beyond seasonal averages.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:29 CEST
The demand for electricity is coonstant rising in densely-populated Milan, says the head of the city's energy network. File photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

As northern Italy swelters in temperatures of up to 36C with high humidity, a massive increase in electricity usage for cooling day and night has reportedly pushed the city’s electricity grid beyond its limits.

Milan’s world-famous Duomo on Thursday was forced to cancel the evening opening of its terraces due to the blackouts, shops were left without light or air conditioning, and disruption continued over the past few days in “all four corners of the city” according to local news outlet MilanoToday.

Electricity supplies continued to cut out on Tuesday for “half an hour here, an hour there, two, three, or even 14 hours,” MilanoToday reported 

“Long and shorter blackouts occurred in several areas of the city. From Viale Fulvio Testi to Piazzale Macciachini, Viale Sarca and Viale Jenner, many buildings were left in the dark due to the breakdowns,” the report read.

It was impossible to see how bad the situation was overall as there was no list of affected areas or overview available from the city’s electricity provider Unareti, reports noted.

HEATWAVE: 16 Italian cities on alert with peaks of 43C

Unareti told the city’s local edition of newspaper Corriere della Sera the issues were being “resolved in the vast majority of cases in a few minutes”.

Energy consumption in the city has reportedly increased by ten percent as temperatures rose over the last week and by 35 percent in a month amid a series of increasingly intense early summer heatwaves.

Milan is already among the European cities with the highest electrical power requirements per square kilometre, equal to five times that of Rome.

The city needs an ever-higher power supply due to demand for electric appliances, as well as electric vehicles, Unareti’s managing director Francesco Gerli told Corriere della Sera.

He said the “increasing use of air conditioners” as well as the move away from gas appliances is partly driving the surge in demand in central Milan, which covers “a relatively small area, completely urbanized, quite vertical”.

“There are now entire neighbourhoods where the power lines are electricity: the gas network is not even considered,” he said, pointing out that residents are buying electric “induction hobs instead of gas cookers, heat pumps instead of boilers, electric cars”.

With demand for electric appliances rising and 30 percent of vehicles in Milan expected to be electric by 2030, Unereti is working on increasing network capacity, he said.

Milan residents affected by electricity blackouts can check the situation in their area via the Unereti website.

ENERGY

Italy receives lower Russian gas supply for second day

Italian energy giant Eni said the supply from Gazprom was down again on Thursday due to problems at the Russian company's Portovaya plant.

Published: 16 June 2022 15:44 CEST
Italy will get 65 percent of the gas supplies requested on Thursday due to the ongoing supply cut, but ministers insist the shortfall is not causing problems.

Eni said it had asked for 44 percent more gas than on Wednesday, when Gazprom cut the supply by 15 percent for reasons that the Italian firm said at the time were not clear.

READ ALSO: How long will it take Italy to wean itself off Russian gas?

“Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni,” a spokesman for the Italian firm said.

He noted that the actual amount of gas delivered will be higher than on Wednesday.

The squeeze on gas supplies – on which Italy is heavily dependent – come amid increasing tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Kyiv on Thursday on a surprise joint visit with the leaders of France and Germany, to show solidarity with the war-torn country.

“Eni’s daily gas request was approximately 44 percent higher than yesterday – an increase due to the need to recover the volumes not received yesterday, and to normal commercial dynamics,” the spokesman said.

READ ALSO: Why and how Italy will pay for Russian gas in rubles

“Gazprom announced that only 65 percent of the requested volumes will be delivered.

“The delivered volumes will therefore be slightly higher than yesterday, and will be of approximately 32 million cubic meters a day.”

Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said after Wednesday’s 15 percent reduction that the situation was not currently critical.

“The trend in gas flows is constantly monitored in cooperation with the operators and there are no critical issues at the moment,” he said in a statement.

