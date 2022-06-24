For members
From spritz to shakerato: Six things to drink in Italy this summer
Summer in Italy means lots of things - trips to the beach, empty cities, strikes, and metro works - but it also ushers in the spritz and negroni season. Here are some of the best drinks to cool down with in Italy this summer.
Published: 24 June 2022 17:27 CEST
People enjoy an aperitivo drink by the Grand Canal in Venice. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP
Why did Italy choose opera over espresso in its bid for Unesco status?
Italy has put another pillar of national culture forward for inclusion on the UN agency's list of intangible global heritage - but it's not the art of making coffee, as many had hoped.
Published: 18 May 2022 17:34 CEST
