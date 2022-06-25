Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

Rome slams brakes on electric scooters

Electric scooters are a divisive feature of life in the Italian capital. City authorities intend to deploy a new set of regulations in a bid to improve public safety.

Published: 25 June 2022 12:04 CEST
In the Italian capital, electric scooters are adored by some and loathed by others.
In the Italian capital, electric scooters are adored by some and loathed by others. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film “Roman Holiday”, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears.

The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago.

The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing over 25,000 euros ($26,300) worth of damage to the 18th century monument.

Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s were fined 400 euros each.

For now, it’s remarkably easy — requiring just a cell phone app — to hire one of the 14,500 scooters currently available in Rome, provided by seven licensed companies.

READ MORE What you need to know about Italy’s new electric scooter craze

They’re cheap too, costing just one euro to unlock the scooters and between 15 to 25 cents a minute after that.

And in the city known for its traffic jams and limited public transport, they appeal to everyone from commuters to tourists and teenagers, who often squeeze two at a time onto the narrow deck.

In Rome's historic center, the scooters have unleashed chaos.

In Rome’s historic center, the scooters have unleashed chaos. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

But there are challenges to navigating the cobbled streets of Rome’s cramped historic centre — where bike paths are virtually non-existent — leading some scooter drivers to weave dangerously around cars.

“They cut you off. They pass on the right, on the left, they get stuck in front of us and risk being crushed,” said Paolo Facioni, a 59-year-old bus driver.

Residents also complain they are dumped haphazardly on narrow sidewalks, blocking access for prams and wheelchair users.

Like a ‘video game’

Rented electric scooters have become a fixture in major cities around the world, from London to Paris and New York, part of a global move to diversify transport away from motor vehicles.

But Rome taxi driver Gianni Ranucci, 56, called them “a real disaster”.

Tourists freewheeling around the bustling streets seem to “think they are in a video game!” he told AFP.

Figures on the number of scooter-related deaths and injuries show it is no such thing.

Seventeen people have been killed in Italy in the past two years in incidents involving electric scooters, according to consumer protection association Codacons.

Its chief Carlo Rienzi described Rome last month as “a Wild West, with scooters going where they shouldn’t, often with two people on board, breaking the speed limit”.

Rome police record an average of 15 accidents a month.

In light of the dangers, city hall is readying to tighten the rules, restricting use of the scooters to adults who must provide formal ID.

The number of operators will be limited to three and there will be restrictions on parking — a move anticipated by one US company, Bird, which recently announced its scooters in the city centre could only be left in designated areas.

Under new draft regulations seen by AFP, intended to come into force in January 2023, the speed limit will also be reduced from 25 kilometres an hour (15 miles) to 20 kilometres an hour on roads and six kilometres in pedestrian areas without cars.

READ MORE Italy launches e-scooter clampdown and bigger fines for phone-using drivers

Not all are happy with the proposed changes, however.

Twenty kilometres an hour “is too slow, we’ll be run over” by other vehicles, said 60-year old Mariano Giorgi, who uses a scooter every day to get to work — and is one of the few people to be spotted wearing a safety helmet while riding.

“I live in the centre and they are very useful, otherwise I would have to take the car which would pollute a lot more,” he said, as smog-belching traffic crawled around Piazza Venezia near the Colosseum.

“If it’s not practical, I won’t use it anymore.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRANSPORT

Italy hit by more travel disruption in national strike on Friday

All forms of public transport in Italy may be affected by a general strike called for Friday, June 17th.

Published: 16 June 2022 18:13 CEST
Italy hit by more travel disruption in national strike on Friday

Anyone travelling in Italy on Friday is advised to check with their transport operator before setting off as Italian trade unions have called another national strike.

Rail services in particular are likely to be affected from 9pm on Thursday, June 16th.

Trenitalia services will be affected by the strike over a 24-hour period, however Frecce and regional train services are guaranteed to run at peak times (between 6am to 9am and 6pm to 9pm).

Local public transport including buses, trams and metro trains in Italian cities will also be affected by the strike action, though the amount of disruption to regular services will depend largely upon the area.

Rome and Milan will likely be the worst affected cities, with the timing to vary by city.

In Rome, local public transport will face disruption between 8.30am and 12.30; in Milan from 8.45am-3pm and from 6pm until end of service; in Naples from 9am to 1pm.

Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC guarantees the operation of flights between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm.

READ ALSO: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

However, they advise travellers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Unions said they had called the strike in protest over privatisation of services, concern about safety in the workplace, and unspecified Italian government and EU policies.

Strike action is a common occurrence in Italy during the summer months, and the latest demonstration comes less than a month after the last nationwide transport strike on May 17th.

On Wednesday, unions representing staff at low-cost airlines including Ryanair also announced a 24-hour strike for Friday, June 24th.

SHOW COMMENTS