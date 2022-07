Most Italians learn the meaning of neanche per sogno very early on in their lives as the expression is by far Italian mums’ favourite verbal weapon when it comes to cutting their children’s tantrums short.

But, while most native speakers are well familiar with the idiom – and often associate it with an array of more or less traumatic childhood memories – non-native ones might not quite know what it means or when it should be used.

From a grammatical standpoint, neanche per sogno is a fairly uncomplicated expression as it is made up of ‘neanche’ (not even), ‘per’ (here translatable as ‘in’) and ‘sogno’ (dream).

A literal rendition of the idiom would then be ‘not even in a dream’, thus indicating the speaker’s utter disinclination to undertake a particular action, be that in the real world or even in their own subconscious. It’s not just for kids either, you can use it for anything that you have a strong desire to avoid.

As is generally the case with Italian expressions, neanche per sogno has no real equivalent in the English language but a number of English idioms have a similar meaning. These include ‘no way’, ‘no chance’, ‘not in a million years’, ‘don’t even think about it’ or ‘(you can) forget about it’.

Regardless of how you choose to translate the expression into English though, its overall meaning is pretty unequivocal as it expresses a strong, categorical no to whatever proposition one has been presented with.

In other words, it’s just a very assertive way of saying: “It’s never going to happen, so you’d better give it a rest.”

Here’s a couple of examples of how Italians use the expression.

Q – Mamma, possiamo comprare i nuovi Lego di Harry Potter?

A – Neanche per sogno! Costa troppo.

Q – Mum, can we buy the new Harry Potter Lego set?

A – No chance! It’s far too expensive.

Q – Pensavo che potremmo passare il weekend a Milano.

A – Neanche per sogno. Fa troppo caldo.

Q – I was thinking we could spend the weekend in Milan.

A – No way. It’s too hot there.

Please keep in mind that there are a number of alternative versions of the idiom. Notably, depending on what part of Italy they’re from, native speakers might choose to use ‘neppure’, ‘nemmeno’ or ‘manco’ instead of ‘neanche’.

All these adverbs have exactly the same meaning – ‘not even’. So, irrespective of the version you decide to go for, the meaning remains unchanged.

Q – Vado a fare il bagno. Vieni?

A – Manco per sogno. Ho appena mangiato due piatti interi di melanzane alla parmigiana.

Q – I’m going swimming. Are you coming?

A – No chance. I’ve just had two full plates of eggplant parmesan.

It is also worth pointing out that many native speakers often place ‘ma’ (‘but’ in English) before ‘neanche’ or any of the other applicable adverbs. This is a way to bestow further emphasis on the expression, as in the following example:

Q – Vorresti provare a fare paracadutismo?

A – Ma neanche per sogno!

Q – Would you like to try skydiving?

A – Not in a million years!

In closing, as shown by the above scenarios, ‘neanche per sogno’ is a very informal type of expression which is mostly used in everyday-life situations. So, if you ever find yourself in a formal setting and wish to publicly voice your dissent, you might want to opt for more refined expressions such as ‘non mi sembra proprio il caso’ (‘I really do not think that’s appropriate’) or ‘non sono assolutamente d’accordo’ (‘I absolutely disagree’).

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.