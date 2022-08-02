Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

France, Italy or Switzerland – which country is Mont Blanc in?

Towering majestically in the Alps, the mountain of Mont Blanc is naturally completely indifferent to political disputes over borders - but that doesn't stop the three countries arguing over it.

Published: 2 August 2022 11:18 CEST
Is Mont Blanc in France, Italy or Switzerland? Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

At least 30 million years old, it’s fair to say that Mont Blanc definitely predates the existence of France, Italy and Switzerland, which means that as those countries were being created and drawn onto maps, they had to decide who got Europe’s highest mountain.

Asking which country Mont Blanc is in is a more complicated question than you might think.

The basic answer is that it’s on the French-Italian border, with the majority of the mountain’s bulk falling on the French side. However at least some of the mountain is in Italy and the Swiss canton of Valais also lays claim to some of the lower slopes.

France and Italy have been arguing about Mont Blanc (known as Monte Biano in Italy) since the 18th century, with the Italians claiming that the border divides the summits of both Mont Blanc and neighbouring Dôme de Goûter equally between France and Italy, while the French insist that the border in fact bypasses both summits, placing the mountains in France.

In total around 75 hectares of land is disputed territory.  

Before that, France was arguing with the independent Duchy of Savoy, within which the mountain stood. Eventually Savoy ceased to be an independent state and its territories have been subsumed into the French départements of Savoie and Haute-Savoie, the Italian region of Aosta and the Swiss cantons of Piedmont and Geneva.

But it’s not just borders that move, the mountain also shifts a bit and in fact the climate crisis is accelerating that process as the Mont Blanc glacier melts, along with surrounding snowfalls, leading to changes is the shape of the mountain range.

The dispute largely involves slightly different looking maps in the different countries though, and it seems unlikely that either side is about to go to war.

Famously-neutral Switzerland is also unlikely to launch a war over this issue, but it is in dispute with Italy over the location of a nearby mountain lodge, which has recently shifted position due to melting snows and glaciers.

While this might sound like something that is only of interest to cartographers, the ski industry is a lucrative one to all three countries, and the mountain lodge dispute has been the subject of diplomatic discussion since 2018.

Signs at the Mont Blanc glacier show visitors how it is receding year by year. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Increasing changes to the entire mountain range due to rising temperatures mean that these disputes are likely to become more common in the future.

For the moment, however, the dispute remains largely good-humoured – as seen in this Twitter exchange between the French and Swiss embassies during the Euros football tournament. 

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Russia denies interfering in Italy’s elections

Russia on Friday rejected what it claimed were "bizarre" accusations of interference in Italy's election campaign, after anti-immigrant leader Matteo Salvini's ties with Moscow came under scrutiny.

Published: 30 July 2022 09:32 CEST
“It is bizarre to see the Italian political class and media” resorting to the “trite myth about Moscow’s interference in electoral processes”, said Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

On Thursday Italy’s La Stampa newspaper reported that a diplomat at the Russian embassy met one of Salvini’s aides in late May in Rome to discuss the political landscape.

The meeting took place at a time when Salvini was accused of conducting parallel diplomacy with the Russian embassy, officially to work on a peace plan between Moscow and Kyiv, without the knowledge of the Italian government.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Salvini questioned over Russia ties ahead of election campaign

The League pulled out of the government this month, alongside Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the populist Five Star Movement, causing Mario Draghi to resign as prime minister and triggering September elections.

Zakharova stressed, on the Telegram messaging app, that Russia considers Italy to be “a sovereign country that pursues an independent internal and external policy”.

For this reason, “relations between Russia and Italy have always been characterised by pragmatism, mutual understanding and respect”, the spokeswoman added.

Many politicians demanded an explanation from Salvini after the revelations in La Stampa.

Salvini has long admired President Vladimir Putin, even wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the Russian leader’s face.

His links with Moscow have been a regular source of controversy, particularly since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and could hamper the anti-migrant League and its right-wing allies Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia in the campaign leading up to the September 25th legislative elections.

