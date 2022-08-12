Read news from:
How Italy’s farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise

As traditional crops fail, a rising number of farmers in southern Italy are turning crisis into opportunity by cultivating everything from avocado to ‘chocolate fruit’ and coffee. Silvia Marchetti looks at how the landscape is changing.

Published: 12 August 2022 16:06 CEST
How Italy's farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise
Bananas are just one of the tropical fruits now being grown in Sicily and elsewhere in the south of Italy. Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

We’re all accustomed to seeing the Italian countryside characterized by ancient olive groves and vineyards, but a change in the rural landscape is occurring.

If you drive across southern Italy today you might be amazed to find exotic fruit plantations alongside the usual lemon and orange trees.

In the regions of Puglia, Calabria, and most of all Sicily, a rising number of farmers are adapting to climate change; or rather, they’ve learned how to exploit the impact of rising temperatures and have embraced non-traditional, non-indigenous fruit species.

They now grow bananas, mangoes, papayas, passion fruit, finger limes, pomelos and avocados, alongside lychees and even cocoa beans and coffee, replicating what is being done in tropical areas.

Sicilian bananas are popular among consumers in Italy. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

I remember the first time I discovered and tasted a Sicilian black sapote: Italians call it ‘chocolate fruit’ and I love this weird persimmon that has a soft, dark Nutella-like pulp easy to spread on a slice of bread or scoop up with a spoon.

I walked into the supermarket, spotted this weird-looking dark apple, and as I grabbed it the lady at the counter told me I was buying Sicilian produce, which made me happy twice over because it was delicious and I was helping the local agriculture.

But the greatest surprise was when I discovered that my much-beloved Italian kiwi was the first exotic fruit grown in Italy, since the 1970s, particularly in the area of the city of Latina, Lazio, where there is a top kind of variety.

According to the Italian farmers’ association Coldiretti, there are currently 1,000 hectares of exotic fruit estates in Italy. The number has tripled in the last few years. 

And the great news is that Italians are eating more and more of their own exotic fruit with an annual consumption of 900,000 tonnes.

This ‘fruit revolution’ is good news in terms of cutting food miles and imports from tropical countries, while at the same time reducing the amount of pesticides we eat after they are used in transporting fruit to Italy.

The Italian plantations are still niche and experimental, so farmers are lobbying and campaigning to get extra funding from the state to help them really take off.

I think they do deserve help for the huge efforts they are making in transforming Italian agriculture. 

The ‘tropical experiment’ has been a real success so far and the farmers I spoke to are super satisfied with their results.

Sicilian farmer Rosolino Palazzolo shows off one of his coffee plants. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

The Palazzolo brothers are two Sicilian farmers growing bananas, little bananas dubbed ‘bananito’, mango, passion fruit and papayas on the warm coast near the city of Palermo. They’re leading producers of tropical fruits which they ship across Italy and even abroad, and have seen demand for their made-in-Sicily produce grow over the last few years.

“We must thank this superb patch of land where the sea wind acts as a natural balm. We are extremely careful in that we don’t stress our plantations and have adopted a green approach”, says Rosolino Palazzolo. 

There are of course many challenges: first of all making sure that the fruit seeds, which come from the origin countries in South America or Asia, actually grow on the Italian soil. That is why many of these farmers start planting the seeds in a greenhouse and then once the plants start growing, transfer them onto the open-air terrain. 

Another important aspect is that most of this exotic fruit is organic so there’s no use of pesticides or chemicals.

Rosolino says they heal their tropical trees, when needed, with other plants and herbal remedies by applying so-called agro-homeopathy. 

He says Italian customers are much happier to buy Italian exotic fruit than the produce imported from abroad; they trust the domestic origin because it is easier to trace.

Rosolino Palazzolo holding his coffee seeds. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

The last time I visited Mount Etna near Catania I could actually spot the yellowish plantations of avocado grown on the volcano’s black flanks where past lava flows of massive eruptions have made the soil extremely fertile.

This summer along the coast between Rome and Naples I discovered a small farm that grows finger lime, which is considered quite luxurious and elite, as well as being extremely expensive. 

It’s even called ‘lemon caviar’ and is used by top restaurants to prepare fresh fish dishes, usually it is sprinkled on top of raw shrimp as a substitute for ordinary lemon.

If temperatures continue to rise and we cannot stop disastrous climate change, at least this is one local positive: eating ‘homemade’ Italian papayas and bananas. And who knows what next: perhaps coconut?

Domino’s Pizza pulls out of Italy after failing to win over Italians

Customers in Italy found Domino’s Pizza outlets shut this week, as the company has reportedly left the country after seven years.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:11 CEST
Domino's Pizza pulls out of Italy after failing to win over Italians

The multinational fast food giant has closed the last of its Italian branches, making its final delivery on July 29th, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning no official announcement had been made by Domino’s representatives, but Italy has been removed from its map of international markets.

A New York Times correspondent who visited one former Domino’s site in Rome found it closed down and bearing a poster advertising a forthcoming piadineria (an Italian stuffed flat bread) franchise.

Searches for Domino’s Rome, Turin and Parma outlets via the company’s Italian site on Wednesday morning simply brought up the messages ‘SU-SA CLOSED’; its lone stores in Verona and outside Milan read “WE APOLOGIZE, BUT THE STORE NEAR YOUR LOCATION IS CURRENTLY CLOSED.”

The response from Italians on social media leaned heavily towards schadenfreude.

“Who would have thought Domino’s pizza wouldn’t have worked in Italy,” read one sarcastic tweet.

“So much the better, they’re not pizzas!,” wrote another.

A select few were disappointed, however.

“Sorry but I’m mad that Domino’s Pizza’s closing in all of Italy. I loved their four cheese pizza,” wrote one commentator (to the consternation of at least one respondent).

Domino’s first entered the Italian market in 2015, and before the coronavirus pandemic had plans to open over 800 stores, taking on debt to bring them to fruition.

But the global health crisis dramatically shifted the on-demand food landscape in Italy as small restaurant owners had to quickly adapt to a delivery model to avoid going out of business. 

As a result, Domino’s found itself faced with much stiffer competition than it had reckoned on.

Court filings show in April the company sought and was granted 90-day protection against creditors from a Milan court, which expired on July 1st, according to Bloomberg.

Its most recent annual report shows the company was €10.6 million in debt at the end of 2020.

