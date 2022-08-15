For members
ENERGY
Switzerland mulls plan to nab Italy’s gas supply
The Swiss government is considering using a contractual clause to tap into Italy’s gas pipeline, a prospect that is already creating tension between the two countries.
Published: 15 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Gas pipeline creates tension between Switzerland and Italy. Image by David Mark from Pixabay
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What is Italy doing to cut the rising cost of living?
Amid soaring inflation and price rises, the Italian government has announced new measures to help families and businesses keep costs down. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 5 August 2022 12:26 CEST
Updated: 5 August 2022 18:21 CEST
