Two dead as northern Italy battered by severe storms

Two people died on Thursday and around a hundred others were evacuated in Tuscany, local authorities said, as storms, heavy rain and hail hit many parts of northern Italy.

Published: 18 August 2022 15:48 CEST
Bad weather in Montpellier, France
Rainstorms and strong winds are currently battering Italy’s northern regions, causing damage to people and property. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

Both victims were hit by falling trees, local media reports said.

Four people were injured by toppling trees at the seaside camping site of Marina di Massa, while four others were rushed to hospital in the medieval town of Barga after the car they were travelling in was hit by a torn-off roof, according to local news site Toscana in Diretta.

The civil protection agency prepared emergency accommodation in schools and gyms for those forced from their homes after bad weather toppled trees and tore off roofs in the area.

Several regions reported serious incidents involving both people and property on Thursday,

A map showing areas on amber or yellow alert for storms on Thursday, August 17th. Image: Dipartimento Protezione Civile (Italy’s civil protection agency)

Photos and videos shared on social media on showed the damage caused to homes and businesses in the Liguria region after severe storms hit the north-western coast of Italy overnight.

Winds of up to 120km/h hit the coast, while heavy rain reportedly caused damage to power lines and the Genoa-La Spezia railway.

The mayor of Sestri Levante, on Liguria’s coast, said homes, businesses and beach facilities had been “heavily hit” and the local authority had “requested a ‘state of calamity’ given the extraordinary extent of the damage.”

Hailstones of up to 4-5 centimetres in diameter were reported in the Ligurian provinces of Chiavari and Sestri Levante.

In Boara, near Ferrara (Emilia-Romagna), a whirlwind (tromba d’aria in Italian) caused the collapse of a construction crane.

No one was reported injured in the incident, though the crane caused serious damage to three houses located in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the mayor of Milan shut all public parks enclosed by fences and has advised residents not to walk in the proximity of trees or scaffolding of any kind.

The extreme weather of the past few hours is being caused by masses of low-pressure air moving south, according to weather reports.

According to the latest forecasts, extreme weather will continue to affect the north of the country until at least Friday, when the low-pressure area currently wreaking havoc across the northern regions might finally ease off.

The Italian Civil Protection department issued an amber alert for Lombardy and Veneto for Friday, August 19th, whereas a lower-level yellow alert will be in place for all the other regions in the north of the country.

Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Water levels on Italy’s Lake Garda drop to 15-year low as drought continues

Local tourism promoters insisted on Tuesday that summer activities can still go ahead on Italy's northern lakes, despite receding waters.

Published: 17 August 2022 11:00 CEST
Water levels on Italy's Lake Garda drop to 15-year low as drought continues

The pedalos lie far from the water’s edge and the flat stone slabs around the Sirmione peninsula are exposed on Garda, Italy’s largest lake, which is is suffering like many others from months without rain.

The low water level was causing concern among visitors this week at Garda, a major tourist destination nestled among mountains in the north of the country, but local authorities stressed that tourist activities were not affected.

“We are currently at 30 centimetres (12 inches) above the (benchmark) hydrographic level,” compared to an average for this time of year of between 80 and 100, said Gianluca Ginepro, head of Garda Unico, which promotes the lake.

It is the lowest since 2007, when levels dropped to 9.9 cm, according to official data.

“It’s a situation to keep an eye on, even if from the point of view of using the lake – like wind surfing, sailing – there is no problem,” Ginepro told AFP.

People walk on the rocks of the peninsula of Sirmione on Lake Garda, as waters recede due to severe drought. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Tourism was holding up well, he said, although operators of trips across the lake had switched from hydrofoils to catamarans.

He said however that “the possibility of providing water for agriculture has dropped”.

Farmers have been hit hard by a lack of water, particularly in the River Po, which stretches across northern Italy and is suffering its worst drought for 70 years.

The issue goes beyond Italy, with land across Europe parched by a lack of rainfall and sweltering temperatures, driven by climate change.

Several other European countries, as well as reporting record temperatures during recent heatwaves, have also reported low levels of water in rivers amid drought.

