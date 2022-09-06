Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Italy gives green light to new dual-strain Covid vaccines

Italy has approved two new vaccines adapted to protect against both Omicron and the original strain of the coronavirus, according to medicines regulator Aifa.

Published: 6 September 2022 10:28 CEST
Italy's medicines regulator has approved two new booster vaccines adapted against Omicron.
Italy's medicines regulator has approved two new booster vaccines adapted against Omicron. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP.

The Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna) bivalent vaccines were approved by Aifa’s Technical Scientific Commission on Monday, according to an Aifa press release

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given its go ahead on Friday, after the US approved both vaccines last Wednesday and the UK approved the Moderna dual-strain vaccine in mid-August.

Studies have shown that the vaccines are more effective against at least three of the Omicron variants than the original monovalent vaccines, Aifa said. 

The vaccines are intended for use as a booster, and can be administered three months after the primary dose or any previous booster dose received.

The agency advises that medically vulnerable people and those over the age of 60 be given first priority, but they are recommended for use in anyone over the age of 12.

Italy began offering fourth dose Covid vaccines to the most vulnerable members of society in April, and to over-60’s in July.

While outgoing health minister Roberto Speranza has said a new autumn vaccination drive would begin in September, no firm plans have yet been published.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

EU approves new dual-strain Covid vaccines in time for autumn booster campaigns

The European Medicines Agency has approved two new Covid vaccines that are designed to protect against both the original strain of the virus and the new Omicron variants.

Published: 1 September 2022 15:33 CEST
EU approves new dual-strain Covid vaccines in time for autumn booster campaigns

Both Pfizer and Moderna had submitted applications for their dual-strain vaccines to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-July, with the agency announcing on Thursday that both had been approved.

The vaccines target both the Omicron variant and the original strain of Covid, but do not specifically target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants that have emerged as the global dominant strains in recent months.

The EMA approval comes after the US approved both vaccines on Wednesday, while the UK approved the Moderna dual-strain vaccine in mid-August.

Within the EU, countries have the choice of accepting the EMA recommendation straight out, or asking their own domestic health regulator to give its approval.

The dual-strain vaccines are widely expected to be used in Covid booster shot campaigns this autumn, which many countries plan to combine with the annual flu vaccination drive. 

SHOW COMMENTS