Italy braced for travel disruption in national rail strike on Friday

Italy’s summer transport strike break is now over, and trade unions have confirmed the first major disruption of September will go ahead: a nationwide railway strike from 9am until 5pm on Friday, September 9th.

Widespread delays and cancellations can be expected on many local and interregional services run by operators Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

Certain services remain guaranteed, rail operators said, though most of these will be outside of the main strike hours. (See more about guaranteed services from Italo and Trenitalia.)

Passengers planning to travel on Friday are advised to check the status of their service with the rail operator before setting off.

Trenord said that its airport train service from central Milan to Malpensa airport would be replaced by a bus link during the strike hours on Friday.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy

The strike was called to demand more security protection for train staff after a series of violent incidents.

Unions slammed the “gravity and intolerability of the numerous and violent attacks” on staff in a joint statement announcing the strike.