TRANSPORT

Italy braced for travel disruption in national rail strike on Friday

Train cancellations and delays are expected across Italy on Friday, September 9th, due to a strike over the safety of rail workers.

Published: 8 September 2022 09:42 CEST
Italy braced for travel disruption in national rail strike on Friday
Italian rail services will be hit by delays and cancellations throughout the day on Friday. Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Italy’s summer transport strike break is now over, and trade unions have confirmed the first major disruption of September will go ahead: a nationwide railway strike from 9am until 5pm on Friday, September 9th.

Widespread delays and cancellations can be expected on many local and interregional services run by operators Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

Certain services remain guaranteed, rail operators said, though most of these will be outside of the main strike hours. (See more about guaranteed services from Italo and Trenitalia.)

Passengers planning to travel on Friday are advised to check the status of their service with the rail operator before setting off. 

Trenord said that its airport train service from central Milan to Malpensa airport would be replaced by a bus link during the strike hours on Friday.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy

The strike was called to demand more security protection for train staff after a series of violent incidents.

Unions slammed the “gravity and intolerability of the numerous and violent attacks” on staff in a joint statement announcing the strike.

What are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?

Both Trenitalia and Italo offer compensation if your train is more than an hour late, starting at 25 percent of the ticket price for delays of 60-119 minutes and rising to 50 percent from 120 minutes.

Alternatively, if your train is expected to be an hour or more late and you decide not to travel, you can request a full refund.

Trenitalia, Italy

Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

For Trenitalia’s high-speed Frecciarossa, Frecciargento and Frecciabianca trains, compensation kicks in from 30 minutes’ delay.

In the case of cancellations, you are entitled to a refund (and in certain circumstances, if you find yourself stranded because of a missed connection, a free transfer back to your starting station). Whether you get all or only part of the ticket price back depends on whether you’ve already begun your journey, whether it’s outward or return leg, and whether you can switch to an alternative train.

If you’d like to travel on a different service, ask the nearest Trenitalia or Italo ticket agents at the station.  

Italo credits compensation and refunds automatically in the form of digital vouchers, which customers have the option to convert to money. Passengers on Trenitalia can apply for money back using this form.

TRAVEL NEWS

FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?

Italy has largely avoided the chaos seen at many airports around Europe this summer. Is that simply because of the country's strike laws?

Published: 22 August 2022 13:18 CEST
FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?

Staff shortages, strikes and other issues have made air travel problematic across Europe this summer, but Italian airports have seemingly escaped the worst of the disruption.

Strikes and staff shortages continue to cause major headaches for travellers everywhere from Spain to Germany, with 15,700 flights already cancelled across the continent at the start of this month.

READ ALSO: What’s it like travelling through Italy’s airports now?

By contrast, there are very few reports of cancellations, serious delays, unusually long lines or large amounts of lost luggage in Italy.

Following some limited strike action in July, Italian flights have been operating pretty much as normal throughout August.

Most cancellations or delays experienced by passengers travelling via Italian airports this summer appear to be a knock-on effect of problems at airports elsewhere in Europe, according to Italy’s national civil aviation agency, Enac.

But how has Italy managed this?

The country is no stranger to travel disruption caused by strikes – in fact, this is a regular feature of early summer.

But there are certain times of year, and times of day, during which strikes are not allowed in particular sectors.

For the air travel sector, strikes are banned altogether between July 27th and September 5th, according to Enac.

This is called the franchigia estiva, or ‘summer exemption’, and it exists partly to protect Italy’s highly lucrative travel and tourism industry.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Other dates on which air travel sector strikes are banned (known as periodi di franchigia, or ‘exemption periods’) include December 18th to January 7th, and the three days before and three days after a national, regional or European election.

As you can see from Italy’s official calendar of approved strikes, there’s not much planned in high season – though in some cases, localised strike action can be permitted.

Passengers at Rome’s Fiumicino airport during the country’s most recent airline strike on July 17th, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Of course, this rule hasn’t been the only thing stopping Italy’s travel sector from descending into chaos this summer.

As financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore points out, there are “structural reasons … and the measures that the government has taken to limit the consequences of the pandemic”

READ ALSO: Italy’s summer tourism boom driven by American arrivals

Airport staff shortages are not a major problem in Italy, where “there are generally more worker protections and restrictions on dismissal than in other countries such as the United Kingdom,” Il Sole explains.

Italy was also the only EU country to ban layoffs amid the pandemic, with the government in 2020 forcing airline companies to keep their staff on even when flights were grounded.

While this is good news for passengers flying to and from Italy’s airports this summer, the ongoing situation across Europe means some disruption to travel plans remains likely.

If your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed, you may be entitled to receive compensation from your airline. Find more information here.

