Italy’s voiceless millions: the voters who cannot vote

Millions of people will not cast their ballots at the upcoming general election in Italy despite wanting to vote, because they are elderly, sick or live far from their hometowns.

Published: 11 September 2022 14:47 CEST
Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP

Voter turnout has dropped from 92 to 74 percent between 1944 and 2021, and is expected to fall to 67 percent in the September 25 ballot, according to the Demopolis Institute think tank.

Most of those who don’t vote say they are not interested in politics or cannot find a party worth supporting.

But a white paper commissioned by the interior ministry and published in May found that just under half cannot cast their ballots for reasons beyond their control.

“Involuntary abstention” primarily affects elderly people with reduced mobility (2.8 million people), the sick, and people with a serious disability.

But it also concerns all those who study or work far from the place they are officially registered as living — where Italian law requires them to vote. There are an estimated 4.9 million people in this group, or 10.5 percent of the electorate.

Many are young, and find the time, distance and transport costs too great.

Mayla Bottaro, a 24-year-old student in Bologna, said she would have to return to Liguria on the coast, a journey that takes over three hours by train — and one she is not willing to make.

“Why should I make this sacrifice when the state makes no effort to allow me to vote where I am?” she told AFP.

Cheap tickets

Transport companies are offering deals to make it easier for voters to return to their constituencies.

The airline ITA is offering a 50 percent discount on domestic flights, railways Trenitalia and Italo have reduced fares, and so have ferry companies between the mainland and islands.

Lorenzo Sangermano, 26, studies in Rome, but comes from Bergamo in the north, 600 kilometres (373 miles) away.

“As well as studying, I work in a restaurant. On the 25th, I’ll be working. And obviously, if I don’t go to work, I don’t get paid,” he said.

People are put off changing their official residence for many reasons: because they are renting, because taxes are more favourable in their home province, or simply because it is tediously bureaucratic.

Most of those who do not vote, despite wanting to, hail from Italy’s poorer south, which provides a large workforce for the richer north, the white paper shows.

“I won’t be voting. Who will pay for my trip?” asked Maria, a maintenance worker from Calabria, at the southern tip of boot-shaped Italy, who works in Rome.

It is not possible to vote by post within Italy, though it is from abroad.

Italian experts remain sceptical about voting by proxy — where ballots are entrusted to someone else — because of fears it would violate the strictly private nature of voting.

Electronic voting is also being ruled out for now, with millions of Italians lacking a good internet connection.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy’s far-right eyes easy victory under Giorgia Meloni

Italy's Giorgia Meloni looks unstoppable: with two weeks to the election, final polls show her heading for a thumping victory to lead the country's first far-right government as its first female prime minister.

Published: 11 September 2022 09:32 CEST
The right-wing coalition, which includes Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League, and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, is forecast to pocket 46 percent of the vote.

The left, lead by the Democratic Party (PD), looks set to win 28.5 percent, while the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) could take 13 percent, according to a YouTrend poll before a pre-voting embargo.

In a startling move, PD head Enrico Letta admitted defeat this week, but urged undecided voters to choose his party or risk handing the right the landslide victory that would allow it to change the constitution.

“I’m going to vote for Meloni,” 55-year old lawyer Bernardo, who did not want to provide his surname, told AFP, saying he wanted “to teach the PD a lesson” for a negative campaign based on “hating others”.

‘God, country, family’

The snap election was called following Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation in July after three parties in his coalition pulled support, plunging Italy into uncertainty as it faced inflation and a record drought.

The right-wing coalition has pledged extremely expensive solutions to the energy and cost of living crisis in the eurozone’s third biggest economy — without explaining how they will be paid for.

The EU has earmarked almost 200 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery funds for Italy, which has the second highest public debt in the euro zone.

Meloni, 45, who has cultivated a straight-talking, tough persona, said she would renegotiate that deal, which is contingent on Italy carrying out a series of reforms.

Italian hard-right party leaders Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni look set for near-certain victory at upcoming elections, but just how much power will voters give them? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The leftist alliance insists the money is at risk should the right win.

In 2018 elections, Brothers of Italy secured just over four percent of the vote, but is now polling at 24 percent despite being a political descendant of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II.

Meloni has wooed Italians with her motto of “God, country and family”, stealing support from once-popular Salvini, who analysts say sealed his own political fate by botching a power-grab in 2019

‘Still margin for surprise’

She has pledged to cut taxes and bureaucracy, raise defence spending, close Italy’s borders to protect the country from “Islamisation”, renegotiate European treaties to return more power to Rome, and fight “LGBT lobbies”.

A rightist victory would present a “big risk” to the EU, Letta said in August, as there had “never been a major European country governed by political forces so clearly against the idea of a community of Europe”.

The right suffers deep divisions over the Russian invasion, with Meloni supporting sending weapons to Ukraine, while Salvini — a longtime admirer of President Vladimir Putin — is against sanctions.

The left and centre want to carry on where pro-European Draghi will leave off. But this call for continuity is less persuasive to impoverished, anxious voters in debt-laden Italy than a pledge to change, analysts say.

There is “still a margin for surprise”, Italian political theorist Nadia Urbinati told the Domani newspaper Thursday, particularly considering about 20 percent of eligible voters are still undecided, polls show.

