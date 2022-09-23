For members
Italian word of the day: ‘Inciucio’
Here's a word you'll need to deal with ahead of Italy's elections.
Published: 23 September 2022 17:20 CEST
‘Squalid threats’: Italy’s Salvini hits out at EU chief over election comment
The anti-immigrant League leader condemned EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday after she said the bloc had "tools" to manage trouble from Rome if his alliance wins Sunday’s elections.
Published: 23 September 2022 16:02 CEST
