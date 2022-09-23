Read news from:
Italian word of the day: ‘Inciucio’

Here's a word you'll need to deal with ahead of Italy's elections.

Published: 23 September 2022 17:20 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

With two days to go until Sunday’s general election, there’s talk of a potential ’inciucio’ everywhere from the pages of newspapers to the heated conversations at sports bars up and down the country.

So what is an ‘inciucio’ and why does the word seem to be on everyone’s lips whenever Italy faces elections?

Briefly, ‘inciucio’ is political jargon that describes any type of dubious agreement or, if you will, compromise reached by two or more political parties generally holding opposite views and ideals.

There’s no direct translation into English, though a native speaker would probably refer to it as something of a dodgy backroom deal.

Non c’è una maggioranza chiara. 

Eh, figurati. Faranno il solito inciucio.

There isn’t a clear-cut majority.

Oh, that’s not new. They’ll go for the usual deal.

Such an agreement is usually necessary when forming a large coalition government, with terms largely assumed to be based on the “you scratch my back, I scratch yours” principle. 

READ ALSO: Salvini vs Meloni: Can Italy’s far-right rivals put differences aside?

With that definition in mind, it’s hard not to see why ‘inciucio’ is such a commonly-used word in Italy, a country whose political class has historically been partial to improbable alliances with their previously hated rivals. 

Cosa pensi delle prossime elezioni?

Preferisco non pensare. Ne ho avuto abbastanza di questi inciuci. 

What do you think of the next elections?

I’d rather not think. I’ve had enough of these political deals.

Purtroppo, con questa legge elettorale, l’inciucio tra partiti è l’unica via per avere un governo…

Fammi un piacere. Gli inciuci esistevano anche 60 anni fa, molto prima di questa legge elettorale.

Sadly, with the current electoral system, a compromise between different parties is the only way to form a new government.

Do me a favour. These types of agreements existed 60 years ago, well before the present electoral system.

While the noble art of the inciucio goes back a long way in the history of republican Italy, the term itself was only coined in 1995 by Massimo D’Alema, then secretary of the left-wing Democratic Party (PD). 

The expression only rose to popularity a couple of years later, when the founder of the term thought it fit to put the word to good use and reached a ‘non-aggression pact’ with the then-leaders of Italy’s right-wing coalition – the agreement went down in history as the patto della crostata or ‘pie pact’ – but we’ll keep that story for another time.

Ever since then, the term ‘inciucio’ has been regularly used by political commentators as well as the wider public to discuss the various power plays of the country’s major political forces.

For instance, the most classic of inciuci was at the foundation of Giuseppe Conte’s first cabinet back in 2018, when Matteo Salvini’s League and Luigi Di Maio’s Five-Star Movement unexpectedly found sufficient common ground to form a coalition government.

So, will we see another inciucio this time around?

Given the unpredictable nature of Italian politics, you’ll forgive us for not ruling out the possibility of another inciucio just yet.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

‘Squalid threats’: Italy’s Salvini hits out at EU chief over election comment

The anti-immigrant League leader condemned EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday after she said the bloc had "tools" to manage trouble from Rome if his alliance wins Sunday’s elections.

Published: 23 September 2022 16:02 CEST
'Squalid threats': Italy's Salvini hits out at EU chief over election comment

The eurosceptic anti-immigration League leader demanded the European Commission president resign or, at the very least, apologise for what he described as “squalid threats”. 

During an event in the United States on Thursday, von der Leyen was asked if she had any concerns about the Italian elections, which Salvini’s coalition partner, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is currently tipped to win.

READ ALSO: Outcry in Italy after Berlusconi defends Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

“My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” she said.

She then added: “We’ll see. If things go in a difficult direction – I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland – we have tools.”

Salvini, whose League party currently risks losing swathes of supporters to Meloni, responded with outrage. “What is that, a threat? Shameful arrogance. Respect the free, democratic and sovereign vote of the Italian people!” he tweeted.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, he later said that von der Leyen should “apologise, or she should resign”.

League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d’Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Antonio Tajani, a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party – which is also part of Meloni’s right-wing coalition – also condemned the EU chief for her “interference”.

READ ALSO: Giorgia Meloni’s party will likely win the elections – but will it last?

In Brussels, von der Leyen’s spokesman, Eric Mamer, highlighted the chief’s willingness to work with whoever wins Sunday’s elections.

“It is absolutely clear that the president did not intervene in the Italian elections,” he told reporters. “When she made reference to tools, she specifically referred to procedures under way in other EU countries.”

The EU has recently accused both Hungary and Poland of flouting the EU rule of law, with the Commission proposing to suspend 7.5 billion euros in financing for Budapest.

