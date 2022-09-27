Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy announces final election results as right-wing wins clear majority

Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote in Sunday's elections and her right-wing coalition secured a clear majority in parliament, final results showed on Tuesday.

Published: 27 September 2022 12:21 CEST
Italy announces final election results as right-wing wins clear majority
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni claimed victory on Monday after her party took the largest share of the vote in Italy's elections. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

FdI ally Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigration League party, won 8.8 percent in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, according to interior ministry figures, while former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia party secured 8.1 percent in the Chamber.

Together with a smaller party representing less than one percent of the vote, their right-wing coalition secured 43.8 percent of votes in the lower house of parliament.

The League and Forza Italia performed worse than expected, after taking 17 and 14 percent of the vote respectively in 2018.

With additional votes from Italians abroad and in two independent regions, the coalition ends up with a total of 237 seats in the 400-seat Chamber and 115 seats in the 200-seat upper house Senate – a clear majority, but not the two-thirds ‘super majority’ it had been hoping for.

Italy had been waiting for a final result on Monday, but counting took longer than expected – despite the lowest general election turnout in Italian history.

All Italian regions had completed their ballot count on Tuesday morning except Sicily, where local media ran headlines about a scrutinio lumaca, or ‘snail count’.

EXPLAINED: What will a far-right government mean for Italy?

Voter turnout fell to a low of around 64 percent, about nine points lower than the last elections in 2018, and was particularly low in the south of the country.

Around one in four of those who voted in Sunday’s election backed Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia or FDI) party, which has post-fascist roots.

Meloni had already claimed victory on Monday morning, with the result already clear long before it became official. Her party’s easy victory was just as predicted by exit polls on Sunday night – and in line with that predicted by opinion polls throughout the election campaign.

As the leader of the biggest party within the winning coalition, Meloni is now set to become Italy’s first female prime minister – although the process of forming a new government is expected to take weeks.

“Her challenge will be to turn this electoral success into a governing leadership… that can last,” Lorenzo De Sio, head of Italian electoral studies centre CISE, told AFP.

READ ALSO: Meloni, Salvini, Berlusconi: The key figures in Italy’s likely new government

Analysts say Meloni drew much of her recent surge in support from Italy’s other right-wing parties, particularly the League, as well as from right-leaning supporters of the populist Five Star Movement.

Meloni’s “dissatisfied and essentially defeated allies” would likely be a “problem” in government, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

Front pages of Italian newspapers with photos of leader of Italian far-right party "Fratelli d'Italia" (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni on September 26, 2022, a day after her party came top in general elections.

Front pages of Italian newspapers on Monday declare Meloni’s victory. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

A glum Salvini, who has clashed with Meloni on a range of policies, not least her stance on Russia and the war in Ukraine, said winning just nine percent had been a blow.

It was “not a number I wanted or worked for”, he said.

The League may now have to battle to ensure its priorities are not sidelined in Meloni’s government programme, analysts said.

READ ALSO: Doubts rise over ‘loose cannon’ Salvini after Italy’s election

And while ex-interior minister Salvini has repeatedly said he wants his former job back, it is looking increasingly unlikely to happen.

“It won’t be an easy relationship. It’s likely that (Salvini) will be given a more marginal role in the government than he wants,” Sofia Ventura, political sciences professor at Bologna University, told the foreign press association in Rome.

Meanwhile, 85-year-old former prime minister Berlusconi said he sees himself as a “father figure” within the coalition and is angling for a “director” position in Meloni’s government.

Italian politics is notoriously unstable, with nearly 70 governments since 1946, each lasting around 18 months on average.

There have been three different governments in Italy since the last election in 2018.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

The five biggest challenges facing Italy’s new hard-right government

With Giorgia Meloni set to become the next Italian prime minister, here's a look at the most pressing issues her government will face and how it could deal with them.

Published: 27 September 2022 14:47 CEST
The five biggest challenges facing Italy's new hard-right government

After a landslide victory in Sunday’s elections, Italy’s right-wing or centrodestra alliance is set to form a government with a comfortable majority in parliament. 

But while this solid majority should expedite the process of forming a government, it’s still unlikely that this will take less than a month.

TIMELINE: What happens next after Italy’s historic elections?

This slow process might not have been too much of a cause for concern in the past, but Italy today is facing a long list of pressing issues requiring urgent attention.

Here’s a look at the main challenges that the new government will face right out of the starting blocks – and what plans the parties have to deal with them.

Energy crisis

Gas and electricity prices in Italy, and the whole of Europe, have soared in recent months amid a volatile energy market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the summer, Draghi’s cabinet signed off on a series of aid packages aimed at buffering the shock.

But with energy price rises showing no signs of abating, no doubt further measures to help struggling households and businesses will be needed over the winter. 

KEY POINTS: How do Italy’s main parties plan to deal with the energy crisis?

An extended discount on petrol and diesel at the pump is among measures promised by parties expected to form Italy’s new government. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

So far, the right-wing coalition hasn’t gone into much detail about how they plan to tackle the energy crisis, with parties recently squabbling over whether or not the country’s public debt should be increased to allow for a new round of financial support.

In their joint manifesto, the parties said they will support a European on gas prices and that they aim to make the country “self-sufficient” in terms of energy production – though their proposed strategy of resorting to “clean and safe” nuclear energy is as vague as it is likely to be unpopular in Italy, where the public has twice refused to accept nuclear power.

Furthermore, the centrodestra have promised to extend the current discounts on fuel prices. 

Inflation and cost of living

As the cost of living keeps rising amid soaring inflation – Italy’s inflation rate hit a 37-year high at the end of August – many households across Italy are finding it increasingly harder to make ends meet.

As previous proposals to lower or scrap IVA (sales tax, or VAT) on basic food products have failed to materialise, it’ll be up to the new government to find solutions to the problem. 

In their campaign manifesto, the right-wing coalition said they plan on safeguarding families’ purchasing power by lowering VAT on all essential goods and by easing the tax burden (cuneo fiscale) on families, businesses and self-employed individuals.

On the latter subject, the coalition parties have long been favourable to the introduction of a ‘flat tax’ – a system by which the same tax rate is applied to all taxpayers regardless of their income bracket. 

Even disregarding the fact that such a system would actually clash with article 53 of the Italian Constitution, a flat tax set at 15 percent – that’s the rate proposed by the League’s leader, Matteo Salvini – would cost state coffers around 50 billion euros. 

The coalition hasn’t yet given any details as to where such funds would be found.

A photo taken on August 15, 2022 in Turin shows a campaign poster of the League party leader Matteo Salvini for the upcoming September general elections.

Italy’s league party has campaigned for election on promises of introducing a ‘flat tax’ at 15 percent. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Employment and pensions

Shortly after taking up office, the new government will be called on to make a decision over the introduction of a national living wage – a policy which left-wing parties have been vocal about for months but that the bloc has opposed so far.

The next cabinet will also have to address the thorny issue of citizens’ income, Italy’s welfare payment for those who are unemployed or in poverty, which has been the object of countless political skirmishes since its introduction in 2019.

EXPLAINED: What will a far-right government mean for Italy?

The coalition has pledged to abolish the citizens’ income and replace it with “more effective social inclusion and job placement measures”, though no details have been given.

Finally, but perhaps most importantly to many in Italy, Meloni and her ministers will face reforming the pension system. 

As of January 1st, 2023, Quota 102 – a stopgap pension law valid for 2022 only – will expire and the dreaded Legge Fornero (Fornero Law) will return. This means retirement will only be possible at 67 years of age or after 43 years of work for men and 42 for women.

Given the relatively short time at its disposal, the new cabinet is expected to draft another ‘temporary’ pension law covering the whole of 2023, thus postponing the pension system reform to 2024.

Recovery fund

After reaching all of the targets set for the first half of 2022, Italy is ready to move on to the next phase of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, or PNRR), a series of major reforms tied to a EU-wide post-pandemic aid package. 

But since the collapse of Draghi’s cabinet in the middle of summer, little to no progress has been made on the 55 outstanding PNRR objectives for 2022, with the third round of funds – worth a total of 19 billion euros – currently hanging in the balance.

If the new government were to fail to meet the remaining targets by December 31st, Italy, which has received nearly 46 billion euros from the EU so far, would not receive the next round of funding.

READ ALSO: Italy’s building superbonus: How will it change after the election?

In the lead-up to the elections, the right-wing bloc said that they were planning on making “full use” of the 191.5 billion euros Italy has been allocated by the EU. But their manifesto also stated that, in view of “changed conditions and priorities”, the party leaders want to “revise” Italy’s PNRR agreement with Brussels.

No further details were given, and it isn’t yet clear what such a revision would entail.

War in Ukraine

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, Italy will have to convene with fellow EU states and NATO members to agree on a common approach to the conflict. 

But the new cabinet’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might not be in line with that of its predecessor.

Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni at an election rally.

Meloni’s right-wing coalition includes Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Two of the three key members of Italy’s next government, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, have long been close to Russia. The former, a long-time friend of Putin’s, caused outrage last week by defending Russia’s military aggression, whereas the latter has been critical of EU sanctions against the Kremlin. 

As for the soon-to-be new Italian PM, Meloni has backed European sanctions and the sending of weapons to Kyiv, though her previous support of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 raises justified doubts regarding the genuineness of her position.

The bloc’s programme emphasises party leaders’ commitment to respecting the “agreements made within the Atlantic Alliance” and supporting Ukraine. 

However, the same manifesto also states that the coalition’s foreign policy will be centred around the “protection of national interests and the defence of the motherland”.

SHOW COMMENTS