Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Ryanair to add 18 new routes from Rome this winter

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary announced on Tuesday that the low-cost Irish airline would add 18 direct flights from the Italian capital as part of its seasonal promotion.

Published: 19 October 2022 16:04 CEST
Ryanair CEO Miahcel O'Leary told journalists on Tuesday that the airline would add new routes from Rome this winter.
Ryanair CEO Miahcel O'Leary told journalists on Tuesday that the airline would add new routes from Rome this winter. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP.

Agadir, Amman, Asturias, Berlin, Cologne, Cork, Cuneo, Dublin, Frankfurt, Gran Canaria, Liverpool, Prague, Rabat, Stockholm, Tangier, Toulouse, Trapani and Valencia are the new destinations that passengers will be able to reach from the capital once the routes go live, according to news outlet Roma Today.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, O’Leary told reporters the additional flights would create 70 new routes in total including connections, departing from Rome’s Ciampino and Fiumicino airports.

The move was made possible in part by the company’s purchase of 13 new generation aircraft, including two new Boeing “Gamechangers”, through an investment of USD 1.3 billion.

The Boeing aeroplanes will carry four percent more passengers, consume 16 percent less fuel and make 40 percent less noise than previous models, O’Leary told reporters.

He added that the industry is rebounding from the impact of the Covid pandemic, with Ryanair anticipating demand to increase by 20 percent this winter compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, an estimated 9.4 million passengers are predicted to through Rome’s airports.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

ITA Airways cancels over 200 flights on Friday due to strike action

Italian national carrier ITA has cancelled hundreds of domestic and international flights on Friday, October 21st, according to the airline's website.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:28 CEST
ITA Airways cancels over 200 flights on Friday due to strike action

ITA’s cancellations are the result of a nationwide 24-hour strike planned this Friday by staff from national air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo).

International flights to and from Rome and Milan airports are affected as well as dozens of routes within Italy, according to a list of cancelled flights published by the airline on Tuesday.

ITA is reportedly working to transfer affected passengers to other available flights and hopes to be able to offer same-day alternative routes to 20 percent of those impacted.

Customers with tickets for the 21st whose flight has been cancelled or changed will be able to modify their booking free of charge, according to the Italian travel news site Travelnostop.

Those passengers whose flight has not been cancelled are still advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport by checking the ITA website or by calling the toll-free numbers 800-93-60-90 (from Italy) or +39 685-960-020 (from abroad). 

People with cancelled flights and customers whose flight ends up being delayed by more than five hours will be able to request a refund until October 28th.

As of Tuesday afternoon, ITA had not issued any statement on the cancellations.

The strike was called by Italian unions Filt-Cgil, Filt-Cisl and Uiltrasporti in an ongoing dispute over working arrangements and contracts and is expected to hit airports across Italy.

At this stage no other airlines have issued updates regarding possible flight cancellations on the 21st.

SHOW COMMENTS