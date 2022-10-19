Ryanair to add 18 new routes from Rome this winter

Agadir, Amman, Asturias, Berlin, Cologne, Cork, Cuneo, Dublin, Frankfurt, Gran Canaria, Liverpool, Prague, Rabat, Stockholm, Tangier, Toulouse, Trapani and Valencia are the new destinations that passengers will be able to reach from the capital once the routes go live, according to news outlet Roma Today.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome, O’Leary told reporters the additional flights would create 70 new routes in total including connections, departing from Rome’s Ciampino and Fiumicino airports.

The move was made possible in part by the company’s purchase of 13 new generation aircraft, including two new Boeing “Gamechangers”, through an investment of USD 1.3 billion.

The Boeing aeroplanes will carry four percent more passengers, consume 16 percent less fuel and make 40 percent less noise than previous models, O’Leary told reporters.

He added that the industry is rebounding from the impact of the Covid pandemic, with Ryanair anticipating demand to increase by 20 percent this winter compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, an estimated 9.4 million passengers are predicted to through Rome’s airports.