WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Italy officially gets a new government and the clocks go back: here are the key events this week that you should know about.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:32 CEST
A member of the Corazzieri presidential guards, the Italian Corps of Cuirassiers, is pictured at a window of the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome. Italy's new government will get to work this week after a vote of confidence in parliament. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Monday, 24th

Annual international prayer meeting for world peace

This year’s edition of the international prayer meeting, titled ‘The Cry for Peace’ and organised by Rome’s Comunità di Sant’Egidio, will see a number of political and religious leaders come together to pray for peace and dialogue in a divided world. 

The opening ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 5pm, will be attended by Italian head of state Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tuesday, 25th

Vote of confidence in the new government

Italy’s new government, led by new prime minister Giorgia Meloni, is expected to ask for MPs’ vote of confidence as early as Tuesday.

The members of both houses of parliament will vote by roll call, with the new Consiglio dei Ministri (government cabinet) requiring the support of more than half of each house in order to fully take up office.

The government is expected to obtain the required majority without any problems.

While the vote in the Chamber of Deputies should be completed by the end of Tuesday, the Senate vote might take place the following day.

Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waves as she arrives for a handover ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 23, 2022. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO/AFP

Friday, October 28th

100th anniversary of Mussolini’s March on Rome

Between October 27th and October 28th 1922, Mussolini’s Blackshirt paramilitaries (also known as squadristi) laid siege to Rome, forcing King Vittorio Emmanuele III to hand power over to the Fascist party. 

The coup was the start of Italy’s 20-year fascist period.

A number of conferences, demonstrations and exhibitions will be held across the country to keep the memory of the tragic October 1922 events alive. 

Saturday, 29th

Ukraine peace demo in Naples

A march for peace and an immediate ceasefire in Russia’s war in Ukraine will take place in the central Piazza del Plebiscito, Naples on Saturday.

Sunday, 30th

Clocks go back

At 3am on Sunday, October 30th, daylight saving time (DST) will officially end and Italy will revert to winter time (‘ora solare’ in Italian), with clocks going back by one hour to 2am.

Experts including the president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, Alessandro Miani, have asked the Italian government to forgo the rotation between daylight saving time and winter time for this year.

There have been campaigns in recent years for Italy and other European countries to keep daylight savings time throughout the year. 

The transition has been proved to have negative short- and long-term health effects on the public. And many have pointed out that keeping DST would allow Italy to save non-negligible amounts of energy in the midst of the European gas crisis.

However, the annual switch will go ahead as usual this year.

From strikes to the formation of the new government, here’s a look at the key events you should know about.

Published: 17 October 2022 10:07 CEST
Monday, 17th

Work continues on forming new government

Italy is now in the process of creating its new government following elections at the end of September. 

After the reopening of parliament and some very controversial appointments as speakers for both houses last week, on Monday those speakers will summon MPs for the formation of the new parliamentary groups and the election of each group’s chairman (the so-called capogruppo).

Once both procedures are completed, all the pieces will finally be in place and the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, will be able to start consultations for the appointment of Italy’s new prime minister and their cabinet.

Tuesday, 18th

Literary festival in Rome

Rome is holding a literary festival this week in honour of American poet T.S. Eliot one hundred years after the publication of The Waste Land (known in Italian as ‘La terra desolata’), widely regarded as one of the most important poems of the 20th century.

The three-day Città Luogo di Poesia festival runs from the 17th to the 21st of October at Rome’s Casa delle Letterature and the Ciak theatre, and includes poetic readings, workshops and a theatrical performance.

Wednesday, 19th

Start of government consultations – Barring any setbacks in the formation of the new parliamentary groups on Monday, Italian President Sergio Matterella will be able to start consultations on Wednesday, October 19th. 

The head of state will confer with house speakers Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana first and then with the parliament’s capigruppo. Mattarella will also consult with individual party leaders.

The Italian Constitution doesn’t set a time limit for the president’s consultations, which last until a potential government is identified that would be capable of winning a vote of confidence in parliament.

This time, given the clear parliamentary majority achieved by the right-wing bloc, consultations are not expected to take long – perhaps as little as two or three days. 

Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni at the start of the vote for the new Senate president. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Friday, 21st

Air traffic operators strike – Staff from national air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo) are planning to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday, October 21st.

It’s unclear at the moment how the strike will affect air travel on the day, though delays and/or cancellations cannot be ruled out.

The strike was called by Italian unions Filt-Cgil, Filt-Cisl and Uiltrasporti in an ongoing dispute over working arrangements and contracts.

Saturday, 22nd

Protest in Rome

There may be some disruption in central Rome on Saturday due to a demonstration against work-related injuries and deaths planned by trade unions for 10am in Santi Apostoli.

The protest is due to a startlingly high number of workplace accidents in Italy, many of them fatal: the latest figures show 400,000 accidents with 600 deaths in 2022 alone. As a result, protesters are demanding better safety standards in various types of workplaces across Italy.

Sunday 23rd

Food festivals

Italy’s autumn programme of food and drink festivals continues. This weekend, events include Palermo’s Funghi Fest (Mushroom festival), on the 21st-23rd October.

