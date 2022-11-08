Read news from:
ITALIAN HISTORY

Treasure trove of ancient Roman statues unearthed in Tuscany

24 bronze statues dating back over two millennia have been discovered in the Tuscan province of Siena, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:13 CET
A trove of bronze statues discovered in Tuscany have been compared to the 'Riace bronzes', pictured here.
A trove of bronze statues discovered in Tuscany have been compared to the 'Riace bronzes', pictured here. Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP.

The artefacts, estimated to be 2,300 years old, were reportedly in a near perfect state of preservation due to having been buried in a mixture of mud and thermo-mineral spring water typical to the area.

Along with the statues, more than five thousand gold, silver and bronze coins were uncovered, according to national broadcaster Rai.

Many of the artefacts were reportedly accompanied by inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin.

Excavation works at the Etruscan-Roman shrine in the township of San Casciano dei Bagni where the objects were discovered had been ongoing since 2019.

Archaeologist Jacopo Tabolli, who led the dig with a grant from Italy’s Ministry of Culture and funding from the town’s council, told the Ansa news agency that the find was “absolutely unique”.

“It’s a discovery that will rewrite history and one which more than 60 experts from all over the world are already working on,” Tabolli, who works as a professor at Siena’s University for Foreigners, added.

Among the votive objects retrieved from the sacred site were a statue of Apollo, as well as Hygieia, the goddess of health, with a snake coiled around her arm, and various other divinities and emperors, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The discovery has been compared to that of the ‘Riace bronzes’ – two life size Greek bronze statues that were found just off the shore in the Calabrian seaside town of Riace in 1972.

Massimo Osanna, head of Museums at Italy’s Ministry of Culture, said the latest find was “the most important discovery since the Bronze Statues of Riace and certainly one of the most significant bronze finds ever made in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.” 

It’s believed that the site where the objects were found was an active place of worship between the third century BC and the fifth century BC, but was later closed in Christian times.

Instead of being destroyed, however, the temple is thought to have been sealed and the votive statues buried – which is why they were discovered in such an intact state.

The discovery also sheds new light on the interaction between Etruscan and Roman societies, showing that the Etruscan language survived for longer than had been believed.

“Even in historical epochs in which the most awful conflicts were raging outside, inside these pools and on these altars the two worlds, the Etruscan and Roman ones, appear to have co-existed without problems,” Tabolli said.

IN PICTURES: Mussolini supporters mark ‘March on Rome’ centenary

Thousands of supporters of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini paraded in his birthplace Sunday to mark the centenary of the historic "March on Rome" that ushered in Fascism.

Published: 30 October 2022 18:04 CET
Local police estimated the crowd at about 2,000 people who gathered to march in the small hilly town of Predappio in Emilia-Romagna, Mussolini’s birthplace and site of his family crypt where he is buried.

Mussolini’s tomb is a pilgrimage site that regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

READ ALSO: Italy reckons with legacy of fascism 100 years after march on Rome 

A participant holds a flag bearing a portrait of Benito Mussolini during a march to the San Cassiano cemetery, the burial place of Benito Mussolini, in Predappio, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

But Sunday’s gathering differed from previous ones, with Fascist sympathisers expressing support for Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni, the most right-wing to take office since World War II.

“I’d have voted for Lucifer if he had defeated the left in Italy. So I’m glad we have the Meloni government,” said parade organiser Mirco Santarelli, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Marching with banners and an enormous Italian flag, many in the crowd wore black in a nod to Mussolini’s notorious Blackshirts.

Participants hold a large Italian flag as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

A participant wearing a black shirt and a fez hat takes part in the march. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

There were no reported incidents.

Some in the crowd raised their right arms to give the Fascist salute despite organisers instructing them not to do so.

“If after 100 years we are still here, it is to pay tribute to the one whom this state wanted and to whom we will never fail in our admiration,” said Orsola Mussolini, great-grand-daughter of the former leader who attended the
march with her sister Vittoria.

Participants give the fascist salute as they gather in the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Vittoria and Orsola Mussolini (C), granddaughters of Benito Mussolini, gather with participants outside the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

On October 28, 1922, Mussolini’s paramilitary forces entered the Italian capital and were handed power, marking the start of a regime marked by intense authoritarianism and nationalism that lasted until 1943.

Participants march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Mussolini was shot by partisans in April 1945 in the waning hours of the war, his body later hung and mutilated by the crowd in a Milan plaza. 

Although Italian law bans the apology for – or justification of – Fascism, it is rarely enforced.

A woman wearing a ring reading “Dux”, the latin root of the Italian word “Duce”, takes part in the march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Vestiges of “Il Duce” remain visible to this day throughout Italy, including his name inscribed on buildings, while portraits of the dictator still adorn the walls of some government ministries.

The centenary of the March on Rome this year coincides with the new government led by Meloni, whose “Brothers of Italy” party has neo-fascist roots.

Members of the “Arditi d’Italia National Association” hold banners as they march to the San Cassiano cemetery. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Meloni has sought to distance herself from that legacy without entirely renouncing it. She has insisted she has never felt sympathy for “undemocratic regimes” and called Fascism’s race laws — which began stripping rights from
Jews in 1938 — “the lowest point in Italian history”.

On Friday, Predappio was also the site of an anti-fascist gathering to celebrate the liberation of the town from Nazi and Fascist forces, on October 28, 1944.

