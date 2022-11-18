Read news from:
CRIME

Rome police hunt suspected ‘serial killer’ after three women found dead

Italian police launched a manhunt after two Chinese women and a South American woman were found stabbed to death in an upmarket Rome neighbourhood on Thursday.

Published: 18 November 2022 11:23 CET
Police in Rome launched a manhunt on Thursday after three women were found dead in the Prati neighbourhood. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The bodies of the two Chinese women were reportedly discovered at 11am in a residential building in Via Augusto Riboty, in the Prati district, while the South American was found in an apartment on nearby Via Durazzo in the same neighbourhood an hour later.

All three were “probably sex workers”, police said later on Thursday. The South American had suffered a fatal wound to the abdomen.

All three victims were stabbed and are thought to have been killed by the same person, according to Italian media reports, leading newspapers to warn of a possible “serial killer” on the loose in the capital.

The body of one of the Chinese women was spotted by a neighbour where it lay, naked on a landing. The woman, believed to be in her 40s, had suffered head and stomach injuries, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

When police entered her apartment, they found the body of a second Chinese woman, it said.

Nobody in the building appeared to have heard the murders take place, according to local residents.

“Everybody knew there was a house of ill repute here, I’d see people arriving at 2am, 3am,” a woman who lived in the building told reporters.

The body of the Colombian, who was 65, was found by a friend, Corriere della Sera said.

Police were examining the victims’ phone records to determine whether there was a link between them.

Police in Sicily bust alleged Tunisia-Italy human trafficking gang

Italian police said on Thursday they had issued 18 arrest warrants for Italians and Tunisians allegedly involved in a human trafficking organisation bringing people from Tunisia to Sicily.

Published: 17 November 2022 17:32 CET
Police said in a statement that they had arrested 12 of the suspects, with six still unaccounted for.

The smuggling ring allegedly used small boats with powerful engines to transport between 10 to 30 people at a time from towns on the Tunisian coast to the southern Italian island of Sicily.

Migrants were “subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment” on the journey, lasting around four hours, which put their lives in “serious danger”, police said.

The suspected smugglers are alleged to have demanded payment in cash in Tunisia before departure, with the crossing costing between 3,000 euros and 5,000 euros per person, meaning the alleged traffickers were pocketing between 30,000 euros and 70,000 euros per trip.

The ringleaders were said to be a Tunisian man couple in the Sicilian town of Niscemi – despite them both being under house arrest at the time.

They relied on the help of a series of other people tasked with logistics such as money collection and putting up newly-arrived migrants, including a farmer alleged to have allowed the use of his land as a base for operations.

They now face charges of illegal cross-border trafficking of more than five people, with the aggravating circumstance of inhuman treatment and endangering lives and committing crimes for profit.

While the new Italian government says it will crack down on humanitarian ships that rescue migrants on boats departing from Libya, the majority of migrants arriving in Italy travel from Tunisia.

