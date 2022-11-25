For members
CHRISTMAS
Nine things to know if you’re visiting Italy in December
From dazzling Christmas markets to succulent festive meals, December is one of the best months to visit Italy. So, here are some things that you should know if you’re planning on visiting.
Published: 25 November 2022 14:41 CET
From Christmas markets to succulent festive meals, December in Italy is nothing short of magical. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
ENERGY
Lights out: How Christmas in Italy will be different this year
As the European energy crisis continues, some cities in Italy have chosen to save on electricity by downsizing regular Christmas displays, thus making this year’s festivities a little less flashy.
Published: 24 November 2022 15:25 CET
