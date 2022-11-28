Read news from:
LANDSLIDE

Ischia landslide: Death toll rises to eight amid claims warnings ‘ignored’

Search parties on Monday recovered the body of an eighth victim of a landslide on the small Italian island of Ischia, as a former mayor said his calls for an evacuation had been ignored.

Published: 28 November 2022 18:41 CET
A rescuer checks a damaged house in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a deadly landslide.
A rescuer checks a damaged house in Casamicciola on November 27, 2022, following heavy rains that caused a deadly landslide. Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP.

A wave of earth and debris crashed through the small town of Casamicciola Terme amid heavy rains on Saturday, destroying houses and sweeping cars down to the sea.

The latest body to be recovered was a 15-year-old boy, who was reportedly killed along with his younger brother and sister. Their parents were among those still missing.

The other victims included a 21-day-old baby.

As the island mourned its dead, it emerged on Monday that the former mayor had tried to raise the alarm four days earlier and had asked for at-risk areas to be evacuated.

He sent 23 registered PEC emails to authorities, but “nobody answered me,” former mayor  Giuseppe Conte (a namesake of the former prime minister) told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Geologist Aniello Di Iorio told the Corriere della Sera daily there were “high risks” of further landslides on parts of Ischia, an island near Capri that is thronged with tourists in summer.

Experts said the disaster was caused by a fatal mix of deforestation, overdevelopment, and a lack of mitigation strategies.

People outside a damaged restaurant in Casamicciola. Photo by Eliano IMPERATO / AFP

National Council of Architects head Francesco Miceli said it was “a tragedy foretold”.

“This is not an isolated case, the risk areas are numerous and affect many regions of our country,” he said.

Italy needs to “quickly define more incisive territorial control strategies (and) concrete intervention programmes, and disburse adequate resources”, he said.

The disaster has also raised questions about the number of buildings constructed in areas that are at a high risk of flooding and landslides, often without permits.

On Sunday, the Italian government declared a state of emergency on the island and approved an initial allocation of two million euros in funding to address the aftermath of the landslide.

Officials had said they expected to evacuate and find temporary homes for between 150 and 200 people.

Local authorities called on residents of Ischia to stay inside to avoid hindering the rescue operation.

Ischia’s schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

The peninsula, off Naples, is no stranger to states of emergency following earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or severe weather.

Casamicciola Terme, a spa resort of 8,000 inhabitants in winter on the lush island of Ischia, near Capri, was hit by an earthquake in 2017 that killed two people.

It was completely destroyed by a much more powerful earthquake at the end of the 19th century. 

Italy declares state of emergency after deadly Ischia landslide

Italy's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday after a landslide on the southern island of Ischia killed at least seven people.

Published: 27 November 2022 14:48 CET
Updated: 28 November 2022 09:01 CET
Italian media reported again on Monday morning that eight people had been killed in a landslide on Saturday on the island of Ischia, despite earlier statements from Italy’s interior minister insisting the number had not been confirmed.

Seven deaths were confirmed by local authorities late on Sunday night.

“The toll of victims from the landslide in Casamicciola has risen to seven dead, while five are missing,” Naples city prefect Claudio Palomba announced.

A wave of mud and debris hit the small town of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, local media and emergency services said.

The government released an initial €2 million in relief funds at the end of a cabinet meeting which declared the state of emergency, said Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci.

More than 200 rescuers are still searching for a dozen missing people, while hundreds of volunteers, and others, up to their knees in mud, are busy cleaning the streets of the town.

Wreckage of cars and buses crushed by the mudslide could be seen and boulders were scattered around as excavators sought to free up access to homes, cars and shops.

The rescue effort was hampered by rain and high winds, which also delayed ferries bringing reinforcements from the mainland.

Photo by ELIANO IMPERATO / AFP

“It’s a situation that hurts us, if only for the people who disappeared under the mountain. Here it’s an island and even if we don’t really know everyone, it’s almost that,” Salvatore Lorini, 45, told AFP.

“The mountain came down, there was devastation of shops, cars, hotels and that was already happening nine years ago. Now I am cleaning my mother-in-law’s shop,” he said.

The landslide was caused by a lack of maintenance and prevention “because nature is nature, there was an earthquake, but a bit of prevention” could have saved lives, said Lorini.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi had earlier warned there were people trapped in the mud, saying it was a “very serious” situation. However, he denied a statement by his colleague Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister, that eight people had died, saying this had not been confirmed.

Photo by ELIANO IMPERATO / AFP

