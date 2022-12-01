For members
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: Should you hire a renovation agency for your Italian home?
If you're renovating a home in Italy, will you need to pay a middleman to cut through the red tape and language barriers? Silvia Marchetti looks at the pros and cons.
Published: 1 December 2022 11:07 CET
Renovating an Italian property can be a daunting task, and some buyers opt to have an agency handle many parts of the process. Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP
PROPERTY
Why towns in Italy’s Salento are offering new residents up to €30,000
As if the sunny south-eastern tip of Italy wasn’t enticing enough, towns in Salento have now announced big cash incentives for people moving in. Why is this needed, and what’s the catch?
Published: 30 November 2022 15:42 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments