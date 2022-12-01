For members
MILAN
Why do Milan residents get a day off on December 7th?
If you live in Milan, you may get an extra day off work on December 7th. Here's what the city is celebrating and how.
Published: 1 December 2022 12:32 CET
Milan residents commemorate their patron saint, St Ambrose, on December 7th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
