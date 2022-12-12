Read news from:
STRIKES

How will strikes affect travel in Italy this week?

A series of strikes against the new government's proposed budget will affect travel in areas across Italy this week. Here's what to look out for.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:04 CET
Transport services across the country will be impact by Italy's strikes this week.
Workers in Italy will be staging a series of staggered strikes this week in protest against the Meloni government’s draft budget, the final version of which is due to be approved by the end of the month.

The strikes are due to take place in regions across Italy from Monday, December 12th to Friday 16th, with workers in most parts of the country participating for just one of the five strike days.

The Cgil and Uil unions have said the draft budget is anti-worker, and that they want something “fairer for the people and more useful for the country.”

Demands include increased wages in line with inflation, an end to precarious work contracts, and the abolition of the 2011 Fornero Law, which increased the retirement age and changed how pensions are calculated.

In addition to transport services, schools, universities and research and training institutes will be affected, as well as the health sector.

Strikes in different areas will be of varying duration, with workers in some regions demonstrating for four hours, others for eight hours, and others for 24 hours, according to news site Canale Dieci.

It’s currently unclear whether transport services will be affected in every region, but people intending to travel on strike days should factor it into their plans.

Here’s where and when the strikes are taking place this week.

Monday

The strikes are due to kick off in the southern region of Calabria, according to the news outlet Virgilio.

A demonstration is scheduled to take place outside the prefecture in the regional capital of Catanzaro from 11am, with the Cgil and Uil Calabria general secretaries due to attend.

Tuesday

On Tuesday it will be Sicily and Umbria’s turn to strike. Cgil general secretary Maurizio Landini is reportdly scheduled to speak in Piazza Italia in Perugia, Umbria’s regional capital, at 11am.

Staff of the low-cost airline Easyjet are also reportedly planning a 24-hour strike on this day, as are Italian air traffic control workers.

Staff of the low-cost carrier Easyjet are due to strike for 24 hours on Tuesday.

Wednesday

On Wednesday workers in Puglia, Trentino, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto are set to protest.

An event is due to be held in Bari’s Piazza Federico II at 11.30 am.

Thursday

Workers in Abruzzo, Marche and Piedmont are due to strike on Thursday.

Friday

The final day of the strike is set to be the biggest, with workers in the remaining regions of Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany and Lazio joining the action.

In particular, a rail strike has been called by the Fgil union for regional (not long-distance) train services in Campania between 9am and 5pm on Friday, according to Virgilio.

Meanwhile a 24-hour strike has reportedly been called in Lazio, with a large demonstration planned in Piazza Santi Apostoli.

And in Liguria local transport services, as well as the ports and the logistics sector, will be subject to strike action for 24 hours, according to Canale Dieci.

According to the news outlet Today.it, local public transport in Rome is set to be shut down from 8pm to midnight, while in Milan transport will likely be affected from 6pm to 10pm.

Motorway service station strike

According to the trade publication Trasporti Italia, motorway service stations in Italy will also engage in a 72-hour nationwide strike from 10pm on Tuesday, December 13th to 10pm on Friday December 16th.

The trade organisations of the service and station federations Faib, Fegica and Anisa are reportedly protesting against a system which delivers generous profits to concessionaires with little quality or price control.

STRIKES

Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

Transport strikes are a frequent occurrence in Italy, but how disruptive are they usually and what else should you consider if you’re planning to travel? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 1 December 2022 17:29 CET
Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

Let’s be honest: strikes in Italy are hardly unusual. 

If you’re wondering whether the news about upcoming transport strikes means you should rethink your travel plans, here are some things to bear in mind.

Travel disruption

Strikes are of course intended to cause disruption, and in that they’re often pretty effective (Italian workers have had enough practice, after all).

So there is often a possibility that your plane, train, bus or ferry might be delayed or cancelled.

But just because there is a transport strike in the news, don’t assume that everything will be cancelled.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s transport strikes will impact travel on Friday

Unions often target transport services because these are highly visible, and these are also the type of strikes that tend to get international media coverage, because they affect visitors to Italy.

But strikes in Italy vary hugely in how much disruption they cause, to which services, and where.

It also depends on which unions are involved – the Italian union landscape is pretty complex and divides along political lines so that, for example, train drivers at a single company could be represented by any one of several different unions.

For this reason, strikes only really cause widespread disruption when all or most of the unions agree to strike on the same day. 

Otherwise you’re likely to see some services cancelled but others running as normal. 

If this is the case you will probably be able to get to your destination, it might just take a little more time with unusually crowded trains/buses.

If you have a pre-booked ticket for a cancelled service, you can usually take the next one at no extra charge.

If you’re travelling by plane things are obviously less flexible, and the best thing to do is check with your airline.

In many recent cases, disruption and delays to flights have been caused not by Italian airline staff striking, but by baggage handlers or air traffic control going on strike.

When this happens, again it does not necessarily involve every airport in Italy, or every member of staff at an airport, so it rarely causes as much chaos as you might expect.

And a minimum level of ‘essential’ service is always guaranteed at certain times of day when there’s a strike on.

Check strike timetables

Essential workers such as transport workers are required to give notice of their intention to strike, which means that some operators create ‘strike timetables’ of the services that will be running, or sometimes lists of cancelled flights, which are usually available at least 24 hours in advance. 

You can use these to see what is running and whether it’s worth travelling or not.

With strikes being so heavily regulated in Italy, the transport ministry also helpfully compiles an official strike calendar, which you can find here.

While the official list of strikes sometimes looks long at first glance, you’ll notice that many of these events affect only one small part of the country, or that only members of one union are participating.

Countless small, localised strikes happen in Italy every year, and most of them barely get any media coverage at home, never mind internationally. 

A nationwide, 24-hour transport strike is more likely to cause problems for passengers – but again, it all depends where you’re going, at what time, and how.

Unions always claim in advance that their protest will bring the country to a complete standstill. This is generally just a rhetorical flourish that you can probably ignore – check the strike timetables for the full picture. 

You can also check out The Local’s strike section HERE for the latest news on strikes and which services will be affected.

