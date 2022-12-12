On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

It’s a relatively quiet week in Italy, as the Christmas holidays (unofficially) began on December 8th and many people are winding down and preparing for the festive season. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Monday

Survivors of the Genoa bridge to testify in court – Survivors of the Morandi bridge collapse, which led to the death of 43 people in August 2018, will appear in court on Monday, December 12th to give their accounts of the traged.

As it stands, 58 people formerly employed by either Italy’s motorway companies or the transport ministry face charges ranging from gross negligence to multiple manslaughter.

Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea, which were jointly responsible for maintenance works on the motorway bridge, reached a 29-million-euro settlement agreement with the court last April.

Tuesday

Winter weather comes to Italy – The weather in December can be decidedly mild in many parts of Italy, and few will be hoping for a white Christmas. But things will feel decidedly wintry this week as temperatures are set to drop early in the week.

Lows of minus 6-8 are expected in many parts of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and other northern regions, with temperatures even lower at high altitudes. Good news for skiers: freezing weather and snow is forecast in the Alps and along the central Italian Apennines.

Wednesday

Local transport strikes – There will be a series of small, local strikes throughout Italy this week affecting schools and local public transport in some areas.

Anyone planning to use public transport in the southern Puglia region on Wednesday can expect some disruption due to a strike by regional transport company staff taking place between 9am-5pm.

Weekend

Last chance to visit Florence’s Santa Croce Christmas market – Florence has several Christmas markets, but the largest and best-known is the one in front of the beautiful Santa Croce Basilica.

It’s run by the organisers of the Heidelberger Weihnachtsmarkt in Germany, which means you can expect authentic bratwurst, stollen, Glühwein, lebkuchen biscuits and German beer, as well as Austrian, Dutch, Hungarian, Polish, French and Italian treats.

READ ALSO: Seven of Italy’s most enchanting Christmas markets in 2022

This one closes a full week before Christmas, on December 18th, so this weekend will be your last chance to go.