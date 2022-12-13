Rome announces Colosseum Metro C station to open in 2025

The stop will be named Colosseo, after the existing Metro B station of the same name, according to news outlet Roma Today.

Rome’s Councillor for Mobility Eugenio Patanè announced the opening on Saturday after it was approved by the government’s extraordinary commissioner, Maria Lucia Conti.

The date represents a months-long delay: Patanè had previously announced in late 2021 that the station would be opened by October 2024.

However the new ‘Porta Metronia’ stop that will directly precede the Colosseo station along the same line is due to be operational by 2024.

Italy’s new Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri made a joint visit to the site on Saturday.

Salvini called the stop “a work of art” that will he said will act as “an open-air museum, making it possible to eliminate traffic and pollution.”

Patanè also told press that Italy’s transport ministry had approved a decree allowing the city to take advantage of a €1.8 billion loan that will be used to complete the Termini-Vaticano-Aurelio tram line.

The funds will additionally be used to finance the construction of an additional metro C station at Piazza Venezia as well as section T2 of the C line from Piazza Venezia to Piazzale Clodio, he said.