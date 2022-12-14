For members
CHRISTMAS
What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays
Spending the Christmas holidays in Rome this year? Here are some of the best things the city has to offer.
Published: 14 December 2022 12:57 CET
ROME
Row erupts over Rome’s ‘ugly’ solar-powered Christmas tree
Rome's Christmas tree was at the centre of controversy again this year, as critics attacked the city council's decision to install solar panels in historic Piazza Venezia.
Published: 9 December 2022 11:13 CET
