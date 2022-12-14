Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CHRISTMAS

What to do in Rome over the Christmas holidays

Spending the Christmas holidays in Rome this year? Here are some of the best things the city has to offer.

Published: 14 December 2022 12:57 CET
What can you do in Rome over Christmas?
What can you do in Rome over Christmas? Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

Rome is a popular Christmas destination among international tourists, and with good reason.

But before we get started on all the fun things to see and do (and eat), it’s worth setting expectations if it’s your first winter holiday in the Eternal City.

You won’t find a snowclad winter wonderland. While it does very occasionally snow in Rome, it’s an extremely rare event that in any case doesn’t tend to occur before January.

Daytime temperatures in December hover around 10-14C and rarely dip below freezing; expect grey clouds and possible rain, but not frost.

You won’t find amazing Christmas markets; while Rome does have a few, they’re nothing to rival those of northern Europe. They’re fairly small, and you won’t find much in the way of Christmas treats or mulled wine at most of them.

You also probably won’t find a Christmas fair you love. The ones in Rome tend to have a fairly high entry price, and customers often report being underwhelmed in online reviews.

With those caveats out of the way, here’s what you can look forward to when spending Christmas in Rome.

Botanical gardens light display

If you’re seeking some Christmas charm, look no further than the colourful light show in Rome’s botanical gardens in the central Trastevere district.

The Incanto di luci (‘enchantment of lights’) display runs from 5.30pm-9.30pm on Wednesday-Sunday until January 8th.

Features include a ‘cathedral of lights’ and a ‘stairway to the moon’; the trail is 1.5km long and takes an estimated 90 minutes to complete.

Tickets are selling out fast, so those interested should book soon to avoid missing out.

Water lily lights at the Incanto di luci Botanical gardens lights display.
Water lily lights at the Incanto di luci Botanical gardens lights display.

Open-air Christmas decorations

To enjoy some of the most beautiful Christmas displays in Rome, you don’t need to pay a centesimo.

The presepe (nativity scene) in St Peter’s square is life-sized; this year’s scene has been carved entirely out of sustainable wood from nursery trees grown in the northern Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

READ ALSO: Seven of Italy’s most enchanting Christmas markets in 2022

Outside St. Peter’s you’ll also find the fifth edition of the Vatican’s ‘100 presepi’ exhibition, which sees 100 nativity scenes from around the world displayed among the piazza’s colonnades.

The Vatican’s Christmas tree is one of the city’s most impressive; there’s also one in Piazza Venezia, whose lights this year are powered by solar panels, and in nearby Campidoglio, which is pedal-powered by a bicycle.

The 2021 presepe nativity display at the Vatican.
The 2021 nativity scene and Christmas tree at St. Peters. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

To stroll under a tunnel of Christmas lights, walk from Piazza Venezia down the Via del Corso or Via dei Condotti, Rome’s major intersecting shopping streets, towards the Spanish Steps.

And if you want to see the world’s oldest presepe, head to Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica; the nativity scene displayed year-round here dates back to the 13th century, when it was commissioned by Pope Nicholas IV.

Ice-skating

Rome’s temperatures rarely reach freezing in the winter, but that doesn’t mean ice fans won’t find an opportunity to get their skates on.

The Foro Italico ice park, located between the Olympic stadium and Ponte Milvio, opens for the first time this year and runs till January 8th.

READ ALSO: Six quirky Italian Christmas traditions you should know about

Piazza Re di Roma in the San Giovanni/Tuscolana neighbourhood will also host a skating rink until January 8th, surrounded by Christmas-themed exhibits.

Those buying tickets to ‘Christmas World’, the Christmas fair in the sprawling Villa Borghese park by Piazza del Popolo, will find a rink there.

One of the most traditionally scenic spots is ‘Grinzing Village’ right by Castel Sant’Angelo. Unfortunately this one doesn’t seem to been opening this year, but check back in future for its return.

Rome's Castel Sant'Angelo by the River Tiber has in previous years served as the backdrop for an ice-skating rink.
Rome’s Castel Sant’Angelo by the River Tiber has in previous years served as the backdrop for an ice-skating rink. Photo by Rainhard Wiesinger on Unsplash

Mass at St. Peters or the pantheon

A major draw for many people visiting Rome over Christmas is the opportunity to attend mass at the Vatican and hear the pope speak.

However attending a papal mass at Christmas requires significant advance planning.

While tickets are free, you’ll still need to book them several months ahead by downloading and submitting a request form. While it seems in the past the Vatican would only receive completed forms via fax, the current version of the form says email or post are also acceptable.

You’ll then need to go to the Vatican prefettura a few days before the service to find out if you made the cut and if so, collect your tickets.

READ ALSO: Ten words you need to know for an Italian Christmas

The ‘midnight’ mass service actually starts around 9pm on Christmas Eve, with doors opening around 7.30pm and attendees encouraged to arrive before then to get good seats.

Those who didn’t get tickets can watch the mass on one of the giant screens set up outside St. Peters.

Tens of thousands gather on Christmas Day each year for the pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Tens of thousands gather on Christmas Day each year for the pope’s Urbi et Orbi blessing. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Alternatively, you can go to St. Peter’s Square at 12pm on Christmas Day to hear the pope deliver his Urbi et Orbi address from the balcony; no tickets are required, though expect the piazza to be very crowded.

You can also attend an actual midnight mass on Christmas Eve at the Pantheon, starting around 11.55pm. This requires no tickets or advance booking, but you’ll want to arrive by at least 11pm to secure a place.

Christmas food and drinks

Despite having more or less invented the drink millennia ago, Rome isn’t really big on mulled wine (vin brulè, ‘burnt wine’ in Italian) – you tend to have to go further north for that.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find, but it’s more something you’ll stumble upon very occasionally than something you can expect to find readily available in bars or Christmas markets.

What Rome does have plenty of is castagne – chestnuts – roasted on large metal plates and served in paper cones. These are the perfect way to keep warm while wandering the city’s streets.

A street seller prepares roasted chestnuts in a touristic part of Rome. Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP.

And despite the lack of mulled wine, Rome’s many enoteca wine bars are ideal places to duck in to when you need a little refreshment.

At this time of year you’re likely to find them invitingly decked out with Christmas lights, and many provide street heaters if you want to sit outside.

Panettone, Italy’s candied fruit and raisin-studded brioche Christmas cake, will be on offer in most bakeries, and you’ll find torrone toasted nut nougat in shops and market stalls.

READ ALSO: The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

If you’re looking to eat out on Christmas day, you’re likely to be served traditional seasonal dishes such as tortellini in brodo followed by roast lamb or other meat and panettone or its sister cake pandoro for dessert.

The Fork has a list of restaurants open on Christmas day and New Year’s Eve – expect to pay over the odds to eat out on one of these days. 

Do you have any other recommendations for things to do in Rome this Christmas? Let us know in the comment section below.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ROME

Row erupts over Rome’s ‘ugly’ solar-powered Christmas tree

Rome's Christmas tree was at the centre of controversy again this year, as critics attacked the city council's decision to install solar panels in historic Piazza Venezia.

Published: 9 December 2022 11:13 CET
Row erupts over Rome's 'ugly' solar-powered Christmas tree

Rome’s much-anticipated Christmas tree has arrived and its appearance has proved controversial once again this year. This time however, criticism was not over missing branches or lacklustre decorations but the installation of large photovoltaic panels at the tree’s base in Piazza Venezia, a Unesco world heritage site.

READ ALSO: Lights out: How Christmas in Italy will be different this year

There’s a lot of pressure on Rome authorities each December to produce a decent Christmas tree after the city became notorious for a string of festive flops, including the 2018 incarnation, nicknamed ‘Spezzacchio’ (‘Broken’) by residents due to its notable lack of branches.

Most famously, the 2017 Christmas tree erected at a cost of nearly €50,000 earned the nickname ‘Spelacchio’ (‘Baldy’), thanks to its threadbare appearance and uncanny resemblance to a toilet brush.

Spelacchio, whose balding branches made headlines all over the world, was the successor of another ill-fated fir dubbed the ‘Austerity Tree’, labelled the ugliest in the world in 2016.

The appearance of the 2022 tree hasn’t been criticised, but its visible power supply has: a row has erupted among local politicians over the decision to install two giant photovoltaic panels at its base to power the lights on the tree as well as the illuminations on nearby shopping street Via del Corso.

Prominent right-wing figures such as Vittorio Sgarbi, an outspoken art critic and culture ministry undersecretary in the current government, slammed the idea as being inspired “by Greta Thunberg”.

Rome’s 2022 Christmas Tree in Piazza Venezia is powered by two large photovoltaic panels installed at its base. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Sgarbi described the initiative as “an exhibition of bogus environmentalism” and said the panels should not have been placed in the historic square.

The tree was quickly nicknamed “Fotovoltacchio” by politicians from the hard-right League.

But criticism also came from Linda Meleo, a former Rome councillor and member of the Five Star Movement, who said: “There are other ways of lighting the tree with clean energy without installing two panels which are objectively ugly”.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party, defended the decision to place the two panels by the tree, saying they were intended to “promote a culture of sustainability” and were appropriate at “this delicate moment linked to the war in Ukraine”.

“We made the right choice, it’s a choice marked by sustainability, practical but also symbolic,” he said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

“We are at a time in which Europe sees the horror of war, many cities in Ukraine are without electricity, the price of energy is very high: we have a duty to promote renewable energy”.

READ ALSO: Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter 

He said the panels would cover the tree’s energy usage and lower carbon dioxide emissions by “more than 17 kilos a day”.

Rome’s Superintendency reportedly stated during the approval of the plan that the use of photovoltaic panels “must be considered an exception and in no case can the use of this technology constitute a precedent within the historic centre of Rome, a Unesco site”. 

Christmas displays in many of Italy’s cities are a little less flashy this year as councils try to keep costs down amid the European energy crisis.

SHOW COMMENTS