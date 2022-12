If we may indulge in a generalisation, it wouldn’t be grossly unfair to say that most Italians have a peculiar penchant for complaining.

And, depending on what the target of their grumbles is – this could be anything from low-quality coffee to the classic queue at the chronically understaffed post office – there are a variety of ways in which native speakers express their dissatisfaction.

Today’s phrase, in alto mare (pronunciation available here), is a common way to express frustration, particularly when it’s related to school or university assignments or any work-related task.

As you may have guessed, in alto mare literally means ‘on the high seas’ and, in this sense, can of course by used in relation to a boat or ship that happens to be very far from shore.

– Capitano, quanti giorni di viaggio ci mancano ancora?

– Purtroppo, siamo ancora in alto mare. Settimane. Forse, mesi.

– How many more days of travel have we got left, Captain?

– Unfortunately we’re still on the open seas. Weeks. Maybe, months.

But this usage of the expression is rarely heard otherwise.

When used figuratively however, in alto mare is a much more popular expression and one heard in regularly in ordinary conversations.

This idiom is used for any task, project or assignment that, for one reason or another, is nowhere near completion.

– Come sta andando con il tuo report al lavoro?

– Lascia stare. E’ in alto mare.

– How is it going with your report at work?

– Forget it. It’s nowhere near done.

The expression can be translated into English in a variety of ways: from ‘on the rocks’ to ‘in the weeds’, to ‘nowhere near done’, though none of these phrases perfectly matches the meaning of the Italian counterpart.

And, while the sentence construction shown above (the task or project is followed by the correct form of the verb ‘essere’ and, in turn, by ‘in alto mare’) is very common among native speakers, an alternative construction is possible.

Here, the person experiencing issues with a task could say that they are ‘in alto mare’ with said thing.

– Sono in alto mare con il trasloco. Non so cosa fare.

– I’m deep in the weeds with the house move. I’m at a loss.

Should you happen to currently be ‘on the high seas’ with something, we hope that this aptly named Italian song by the iconic Loredana Bertè will give you at least some comfort.

Do you have an Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.