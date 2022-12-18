Read news from:
POPE FRANCIS

Pope says he has signed resignation letter should health fail

Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Published: 18 December 2022 09:44 CET
Pope Francis prays by a Nativity Scene in the vatican
Pope Francis prays by a Nativity Scene during the weekly general audience on December 14, 2022 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. The Pope said he had signed a resignation letter some 10 years ago in the event that his health should fail. Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Francis — who turned 86 on Saturday — has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties.

In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican’s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal’s retirement in 2013.

“I signed the resignation and I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it’,” the pope said.

Asked by the interviewer whether he wanted that fact to be known, Francis replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.”

He added that he didn’t know what Bertone subsequently did with the letter.

Francis has been limited in his ability to walk by an inoperable knee condition which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair in recent months.

The pope has had to cancel or curtail activities several times over the past year because of pain and, in an interview in July, he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.

“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.

Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit over failing health in 2013. He now lives quietly in Vatican City.

HISTORY

Pope to return three Parthenon fragments to Athens

Pope Francis is to return to Greece three fragments of Athens' Parthenon temple, in what the Vatican called Friday a gesture of friendship.

Published: 17 December 2022 16:51 CET
Pope to return three Parthenon fragments to Athens

The fragments from the Parthenon on the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been held for centuries in the papal collection and Vatican Museums.

Francis has decided “to donate” them to the Orthodox Archbishop of Athens, “as a concrete sign” of his desire to nurture interreligious relations, the Vatican said.

No date was given for the return of the fragments.

Greece’s cultural ministry welcomed the restitution, saying in a statement that it appreciated the pope’s “spiritual and fraternal gesture towards the Greek Orthodox Church”.

The Parthenon is one of the most famous ancient monuments in the world.

The temple was originally dedicated to the goddess Athena, before being transformed into a church and then a mosque.

The marble fragments include the head of a horse, one of the four horses drawing Athena’s mythical chariot, according to the Vatican Museums website.

It comes from the west front of the building, on which Athena and Poseidon — the god of the sea — were shown competing for dominion over Attica.

The second is the head of a young boy, believed to be depicted carrying a tray of voting cakes, which were offered during a procession to commemorate the founding of Athens.

The last is a bearded male head from an area of the building featuring a battle between the Lapiths, a mythical group of people, and Centaurs — creatures part horse, part man.

The Parthenon has not been a place of worship since it was partially destroyed during an attack by the Venetians in 1687, then looted.

Its fragments were scattered throughout the main museums of the world. Since the beginning of the 20th century, Greece has been trying to recover
them.

In 2008, the Vatican returned a fragment from the North frieze of the Parthenon, which it had been given in the early 19th century.

But others are less willing to set what some see as a dangerous precedent on returns.

The UK government warned the British Museum in London this month against a possible plan to hand back key pieces, saying it was legally forbidden to break up its vast collection.

