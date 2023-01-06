Read news from:
SPORT

Former Italian football star Vialli dies aged 58

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 58, his former club Sampdoria announced on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 11:44 CET
Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli died of pancreatic cancer earlier on Friday. Photo by Facundo ARRIZABALAGA / AFP

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 but was still able to play a significant role in Italy’s European Championship title-winning campaign in 2021 assisting long-time Sampdoria strike partner and national coach Roberto Mancini.

“We have come a long way together, growing and searching, winning and dreaming. You came as a boy, we salute you as a man,” Genoa-based Sampdoria said in their statement.

He made his name in eight seasons at Sampdoria, winning the Serie A title and European Cup Winners’ Cup before joining Juventus in 1992 for a then world record 16.5 million euros.

He won the Champions League with Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996 and becoming player-manager in 1998.

Vialli took over from Ruud Gullit late in the season, and went on to lead Chelsea to victory in the League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final but was sacked in the following season.

SPORT

Lecce player leaves pitch in tears after racial abuse from Lazio fans

France international Samuel Umtiti left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A on Wednesday, marking yet another case of racism in Italian football.

Published: 5 January 2023 09:46 CET
Lecce player leaves pitch in tears after racial abuse from Lazio fans

The referee stopped the game in the second half because of racist taunts “coming from the visitor sector occupied by Lazio supporters”, Italian news agency Ansa said.

Cameroon-born defender Umtiti, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is currency on loan to Lecce from Barcelona, was the primary target of the abuse.

Lazio fans also hurled racist insults at Zambian international Banda during the first half, Ansa reported.

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani said that the referee halted the game and, after stadium announcers called for the abuse to stop, “Umtiti asked that the match resume”.

The 29-year-old Umtiti left the pitch in tears at the end of the match, also receiving a standing ovation from the Lecce crowd, according to Italian media.

“He wanted to respond on the pitch to the insults. He reacted like a true champion,” newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Damiani as saying.

Lecce, who won 2-1, later praised their fans for responding to the abuse by chanting Umtiti’s name.

“The racist insults were drowned out by the cheers of encouragement for our champion!” the club said on Twitter, along with the hashtag in English #KeepRacismOut.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also threw his support behind Umtiti and Banda.

“Let’s shout it loud and clear: NO TO RACISM! May the huge majority of fans, who are good people, stand up to shut up all the racists once and for all!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Lazio said in a statement that the club “condemns the perpetrators of this despicable, shameful and anachronistic gesture and will, as always, offer its maximum collaboration to the authorities in order to identify those responsible.”

“Lazio fans are not racist and cannot be associated with a few individuals who seriously damage the image of the club.”

This is by no means the first case of racist abuse in Italian football, particularly among clubs that have connections to the country’s far right.

Fascist fan groups are common across Italy. Lazio’s ultras group, the ‘Irriducibili’, has hardcore supporters with ties to the extreme right that stretch back to at least the 1970s.

