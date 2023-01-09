For members
COST OF LIVING
Where to find the cheapest fuel in Italy
Filling up your tank remains very expensive in Italy as fuel prices are over €2 a litre once again in many areas. Here's how to save.
Published: 9 January 2023 12:22 CET
Fuel prices in Italy have soared again in recent weeks but there are ways to save some money when filling up your tank. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli / AFP
For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: What will your Italian energy bills look like in 2023?
Italy’s energy regulator has now announced the latest price changes affecting bills from January. Here's what that will mean for household energy costs this year.
Published: 5 January 2023 15:28 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments