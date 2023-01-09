Read news from:
United States set to reduce fee for renouncing American citizenship

Renouncing American citizenship could become less costly, after the US department of state announced that it intends to reduce the citizenship renunciation fee from the current eye-watering $2,350.

The Association des Americains Accidentels (AAA - Accidental Americans Association) demonstrate against certain aspects of US legislation of extraterritorial nature in Paris. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)

Rina Bitter, the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs in the USA, wrote a declaration stating that “the Department intends to pursue rule-making to reduce the fee for processing CLN requests [renunciation of US citizenship] from the current amount of $2,350 to the previous fee of $450.”

Bitter also said that “the Department will consider any necessary changes to this fee, as appropriate, in future rule-making.” The Supreme Court was set to hear in-person oral arguments on January 9th.

The change has been particularly welcomed by ‘Accidental Americans’ – people born in the US who therefore have American citizenship but have little connection to the US during their adult lives – but applies to anyone who wants to renounce their US citizenship.

The usual reason for wanting to do this is the strict tax rules that continue to apply to Americans, even if they live outside the US for many years. 

The Accidental Americans group founder and president, Fabien Lehagre said: “By lowering the fee to $450, the US government is showing that the right of voluntary expatriation is not to be trifled with and deserves the utmost protection.”

Nevertheless – the change has not yet been put into practice, and the court case was still ongoing as of January 9th, a fact that Lehagre acknowledged, stating that “time will tell how the government will formulate and develop the new fee.”

However, even with lower fees, renouncing American citizenship remains a lengthy and complex process, that for most people will involve paying a lawyer or accountant.

The United States is unusual in that it imposes tax responsibilities based on both residence and citizenship – so even citizens who have lived abroad for many years and have no economic activity in the US have to file an annual tax declaration to the IRS.

There are also certain limitations on US citizens who live abroad such as the FATCA law that make it hard for them to open European bank accounts and limitations on certain types of financial products such as pensions in Europe.

“Renouncing US citizenship is not as simple as scheduling an appointment at a US embassy or consulate, paying the applicable fee, and declaring that one does not want to be American,” explained international tax law specialist Alexander Marino. “There are many details to consider, and careful planning is essential.”

Set in 2010 to $450 to pay for the processing renunciation requests, the amount was later increased to $2,350 due to the need for “close and detailed case-by-case review,” according to Bloomberg Tax.  

The Accidental Americans group is made up of European citizens who also have American citizenship – often without even knowing it.

‘More will drown’: Italy accused of breaking international law on migrant rescues

Twenty charities slammed Italy's new rules on rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean on Thursday, saying that they violate international law and are likely to result in more deaths.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:57 CET
Under the new decree, which came into effect this week, charity vessels must head “without delay” to the Italian port assigned to them after each rescue, which aid groups say will limit the number of people they can help.

Such vessels often perform multiple rescues of people who get into trouble attempting the world’s most dangerous crossing, before heading back to shore.

“The Italian decree law contradicts international maritime, human rights and European law,” the aid organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said in a joint statement.

“The decreased presence of rescue ships will inevitably result in more people tragically drowning at sea,” they added.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s new government has vowed to stop the charity vessels from performing what it calls a “ferry” service from North Africa.

But the order “to proceed immediately to a port, while other people are in distress at sea, contradicts the captain’s obligation to render immediate assistance to people in distress, as enshrined in” international maritime law, the aid groups said.

The problem was compounded by Rome’s recent move to frequently assign the ships ports which are further from search and rescue areas, they said.

“Both factors are designed to keep SAR (search and rescue) vessels out of the rescue area for prolonged periods and reduce their ability to assist people in distress,” they said.

The decree also states that charities must start gathering information from those rescued about their potential requests for asylum, and share the data with the Italian authorities.

The charities said it was “the duty of states to initiate this process and a private vessel is not an appropriate place for this”.

“Asylum requests should be dealt with on dry land only after disembarkation to a place of safety, and only once immediate needs are covered, as recently clarified by the UN Refugee Agency,” they said.

Captains of ships which break the new rules face fines of up to 50,000 euros and can have their vessels confiscated.

Parliament has two months to convert the decree into law. It can undergo changes in that time.

The charities urged lawmakers to oppose the decree, and appealed for “a strong reaction” against it from Brussels and other European countries.

EU spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said on Thursday that “no matter” the decree, Italy “must respect the international laws and the law of the sea”.

Meloni’s government took office in October on a strongly anti-migration platform.

Some 105,000 people landed in Italy after making sea crossins, according to the interior ministry. Most of the arrivals were rescued and brought to shore by Italian navy or coastguard vessels, not charity ships.

At least 20,218 people have died or gone missing on the crossing since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

