Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SCHOOLS

‘Not worth it’: Why one Finnish family left Italy over ‘poor’ schools

A Finnish family who moved to Sicily wrote an open letter to a local newspaper explaining why they left the island for Spain after just two months due to the standard of the schools.

Published: 11 January 2023 12:47 CET
'Not worth it': Why one Finnish family left Italy over 'poor' schools
Italian schools often compare badly with other EU countries but one international family found they couldn't accept the difference in standards. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Elin Mattsson, a painter and mother of four from Finland, slammed the Italian education system in an open letter published in Siracusa News explaining why she couldn’t live in Italy and didn’t want her children to study in the country’s schools.

After her childrens’ experiences at schools in Syracuse, Mattsson and her family quickly decided life in Sicily “wasn’t worth it” and moved back to Spain.

The family of six, including children aged 15, 14, six and three, relocated to Syracuse in August as Mattsson explained she and her husband, an IT manager, were able to work remotely.

“We wanted to experience your amazing climate and culture but sadly our stay did not go as planned,” Mattsson wrote.

“We’ve lived in both Spain and the UK before and (naively?) thought the education system would be similar across the Mediterranean, but boy, were we wrong.”

“The school system is so poor,” Matsson said, describing a catalogue of issues from out-of-control classrooms and a lack of outdoor time to English teachers with a less-than-stellar command of the English language.

It “took us just a couple of months” of school in Syracuse to “realise that it wasn’t worth it”, she said.

READ ALSO: Are Italians really the ‘worst in Europe’ at speaking English?

Mattsson said she had “doubts” from the day she went to the school to register as “the noise of the classes was so loud that I wondered how the hell it was possible to concentrate.”

She said her children later described teachers yelling, blowing whistles and “shouting and banging on the tables” in classrooms, and she discovered that “the school day is spent in the same chair from morning until you go home. What?”

She was told the children only get “little breaks in the same classroom”.

And when she saw the kindergarten she said she was “worried”, describing the garden as a “patio” with “nothing to play with”.

“Where was all the climbing stuff? Nothing? Shouldn’t children also play in kindergarten? No, an empty garden around the perimeter of the building. It wasn’t good.”

“I can understand the energy level of the kids when they don’t have time to physically release it, like in breaks.”

The family moved to Syracuse, Sicily for ‘climate and culture’ but left in search of better schools. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

As well as urging Italy’s education authorities to “let kids play outside”, she criticised the fact that parents are expected to accompany their children to and from school, which she said was not the norm in Finland for those over seven years old.

In stark contrast to the “total traffic chaos” of the school run in Italy, she said children in Finland “use a bicycle or walk and if they live more than five kilometres from the school they can go by taxi or school bus. They have lunch at school, then go home alone when the school day is over.”

“Why don’t you offer lunch at school? Why don’t you see the benefits of children going to school and home on their own?” she asked, concluding: “Bye bye Syracuse and hola Espana”.

Italy’s education minister commented on the letter on Wednesday, Siracusa News reported, saying: “Italian schools have teachers and managers of absolute value who do an excellent job on modest salaries”. 

“Let’s not generalise based on extemporaneous judgements,” Minister Giuseppe Valditara added.

A response to the letter from Nicoletta Tancredi, a high school teacher in Salerno, was published by news agency Ansa: “I work in an Italian school. And sometimes I would like to escape too …. And I tell you: you’re right! For years, Italian reforms have not taken education into account. They do not put the learner at the centre.”

READ ALSO: ‘Educational crisis’: Italy’s schools compare badly with the rest of Europe, study finds

Online reactions to the letter ranged from some Italian parents agreeing that standards in many schools were poor, to international parents criticising the family’s decision to move to Sicily, which consistently ranks among the Italian regions with the lowest levels of educational attainment.

Data compiled by national statistics bureau Istat reveals wide regional gaps in educational standards in Italy, with a particularly stark divide between central-northern regions and the country’s poorer south, or Mezzogiorno. 

At the very bottom of the rankings are Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia, where close to half of all students had poor literacy skills and around 60 percent had an inadequate grasp of mathematics in 2019.

In the northern province of Trento, just 16.8 percent of students had below-satisfactory literacy skills and 15.3 poor maths skills.

Overall, Italy consistently performs below the EU average when it comes to completing school and graduating from university.

What is your experience of the Italian education system? Do you agree or disagree with the letter writer’s opinions? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SCHOOLS

Italy’s government attempts to ban cellphones in the classroom

The Italian government issued a directive on Tuesday banning mobile phones in lessons - though didn't say how it intended to enforce the rule.

Published: 20 December 2022 16:40 CET
Italy's government attempts to ban cellphones in the classroom

Giuseppe Valditara, Italy’s new minister for Education and Merit, delivered the order via a circular sent to Italian schools on Tuesday morning.

The document notes that Italy has in fact had a ban on phones in classrooms for over 15 years – which might make some wonder why a new rule is required.

The use of cellphones in class was “disrespectful to teachers” and created “an element of distraction”, Valditara wrote, adding that the move was intended to help to restore teachers’ authority.

“I intend to pursue the common interest of a serious school that puts learning and commitment back at the centre,” the letter said.

However no penalties will be applied for failing to enforce the rule, he clarified, adding, “we are not introducing disciplinary sanctions, we are calling for a sense of responsibility.”

The ban applies to both students and teachers, and extends to similar electronic devices; an exception is made for the use of digital tools as a learning aid.

The prohibition has been in force in Italy since 2007, the document notes, with the issuance of a previous circular that in turn made reference to a 1998 law.

The directive was broadly approved by the president of Italy’s National Association of Principals, Antonello Giannelli, who called it “acceptable both in substance and in form.”

He noted, however, that mobile phones can be used to make teaching more inclusive and can serve a function in schools. 

“Yes to the cell phone as a teaching tool, no as a distraction tool,” Giannelli said.

The news received more mixed reactions on social media sites.

The government is taking a step back, argued journalist Tommaso Cerno on Twitter, saying “let’s turn on brains instead of turning off technology.”

A Twitter user named Rossana Rolando, who says she teaches philosophy and history, pointed out that students weren’t allowed to use their phones in class before now anyway.

“I don’t think it changes the educational problem of cellphone use one iota, inside and outside schools,” she wrote.

And Ciro Pellegrino, a senior reporter for the news outlet Fanpage in Naples, criticised the government for not focusing on more important issues.

“Great! Now that they’ve finally eliminated the #cellphone in school, is there any hope they’ll reintroduce toilet paper?” he wrote.

“No, because in some schools, students and even teachers bring their own.”

SHOW COMMENTS