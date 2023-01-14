Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Italy’s censored woman painter Artemisia laid bare in restoration

Using gentle, circular motions, an art restorer gently cleans the painting of a half-nude woman that was censored more than 300 years ago by a prudish descendant of Michelangelo.

Published: 14 January 2023 12:59 CET
US conservator Elizabeth Wicks at work restoring Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 painting 'Allegoria dell'Inclinazione' in the Casa Buonarroti
This photo from 10 January 2023 shows US conservator Elizabeth Wicks at work restoring Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 painting 'Allegoria dell'Inclinazione' in the Casa Buonarroti museum in Florence. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The piece by Artemisia Gentileschi, the Italian Baroque’s trailblazing woman artist, is undergoing a months-long restoration to rediscover her original vision, hidden for centuries under a thick layer of strategically placed paint.

While the restorers consider it too risky to remove the drapery and veil later painted on to cover the figure’s breasts and loins, diagnostic imaging will provide a glimpse of the original nude as Artemisia intended.

“As we say in Italian, it’s been turned inside out like a glove with all the diagnostic techniques possible to understand how the painting was conceived, how it was painted,” conservator Elizabeth Wicks, the head of the team of restoration experts, told AFP.

The experts also want to uncover “what happened to it afterwards, and to see if we can read between the veils of censorship that were added to the painting.”

US conservator Elizabeth Wicks gestures towards Artemisia Gentileschi’s painting ‘Allegoria dell’Inclinazione’ in the Casa Buonarroti Museum, in Florence on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Artemisia painted “Allegory of Inclination” in 1616 to glorify Italy’s most celebrated artist, Michelangelo Buonarroti.

But the work’s curious history has only added to the fascination surrounding Artemisia, the 17th century’s most eminent woman painter whose talent, independence and dramatic life story have fuelled new appreciation in the post-#MeToo era.

Hide the flesh

The painting, which many believe to be a self-portrait of Artemisia, depicts a female nude sitting atop a cloud, representing innate creative talent and drive.

It was commissioned by Michelangelo’s great-nephew, who turned his ancestor’s home into a sumptuous residence and museum to celebrate his genius.

It was one of 15 paintings Michelangelo the Younger commissioned for the ceiling of the palazzo’s gallery.

This photo, taken with a fisheye lens on January 10, 2023, shows the ceiling of the “The Galleria” of the Casa Buonarroti Museum, a room dedicated to the glorification of Michelangelo, during the restoration work on Artemisia Gentileschi’s painting. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Artemisia, who went on to achieve fame and the patronage of kings during her lifetime, was paid three times more than her male colleagues, in recognition of her exceptional skill.

She painted the work soon after arriving in Florence from Rome, where at age 17, she was raped by a colleague of her painter father.

During a subsequent trial, she was tortured to determine whether she was telling the truth, and her attacker was convicted.

About 70 years after the work’s completion, a more puritanical descendant of Michelangelo baulked. Concerned about the possible effect of the nudity on his wife and children, he hired famous Tuscan artist Baldassare Franceschini, known as “Il Volterrano”, to modify it.

He painted a diaphanous veil over the figure’s breasts and heavier drapery over her loins. That extra layer of oil paint, which can take up to 200 years to fully dry, now presents too great a risk to remove.

US conservator Elizabeth Wicks stands in front of Artemisia’s painting. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

“I like to think that she had passed away by the time this painting was censored because I don’t think she would have been very happy about it,” said Wicks.

“We’re not too happy about it either, but it’s part of the history of the painting at this point.”

Heroine at centre

Centuries of smoke, and varnish added in the 1960s, have imparted an orangey fake tan to the figure’s skin, while the brilliant blue sky painted with lapis lazuli has turned a sickly grey-green.

“You can see this leg is lighter because I have cleaned (and) thinned the varnish in this area,” said Wicks, dabbing at the canvas while peering through magnifying glasses.

Wicks started at the edges, and next month will begin working on the back of the canvas. After a careful restretching, resins will be added to strengthen the fibres of the canvas and re-adhere the paint.

This photo taken on January 10, 2023 shows “Studio”, one of the rooms of the Casa Buonarroti Museum, a study room designed by Michelangelo, where the restoration work on Artemisia Gentileschi’s “Allegory of Inclination” is taking place. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Thus far, X-rays and other imaging techniques have revealed not only the underlying nudity but also changes made to the eyes and hands as Artemisia worked.

“What you’d think is under the veil is under the veil. It’s all there!” laughed Wicks.

During an exhibit that starts in September, visitors will be able to see the work up close before the painting permanently returns to the palazzo’s ceiling.

They will be able to view a digital image that reveals its various layers while exploring the modern techniques that helped uncover them.

The project’s coordinator, Linda Falcone, said it was important to “create a conversation about art by women — the fact they were protagonists in their time”.

Artemisia, she said, was a savvy self-promoter, because with her tribute to Michelangelo, “she’s saying, ‘I, as a woman, have the inclination to paint!'”

“She puts the heroine at the centre of the canvas, and that heroine has her face.”

READ ALSO: Weekend Wanderlust: Walking in Michelangelo’s footsteps in the Little Valley of God

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Men’s fashion week goes live in Milan, Gucci brings back the boys

The return of Gucci to the menswear catwalk calendar, robust sales of Italian fashion and a farewell to the pandemic-imposed trend of virtual shows -- it's all systems go for men's fashion week in Milan which opened Friday.

Published: 14 January 2023 12:03 CET
Men's fashion week goes live in Milan, Gucci brings back the boys

Promising spectacle and optimism after a year in which sales of Italian fashion showed the strongest growth of the last 20 years, presentations for Fall-Winter 2023/2024 men’s collections run until Tuesday.

Of the 79 shows, only four are digital, a holdover from the debilitating pandemic period that sent sales plunging and brought a halt to live runway shows.

Nothing replaces “the live experience, the frenzy, the expectation, the applause, the top models parading on the catwalk and the powerful music,” fashion consultant Elisabetta Cavatorta told AFP.

Most anticipated was fashion powerhouse Gucci which put on a menswear-only show for the first time in three years and the luxury label’s first since artistic director Alessandro Michele’s surprise departure in November.

New direction at Gucci?

At its minimalist show Friday, Gucci said it was celebrating “the aesthetics of improvisation” with a collection inspired by the classic wardrobe of the gentleman, revisited in a subversive spirit.

READ ALSO: Seven insider tips for shopping in Milan

Combining faded jeans with sequinned tops and green and red or pink boots with heels, the collection mixed genres and colours.

Long oversized coats with ample shoulder pads and maxi skirts split to reveal bare legs peppered the collection, while wool hats and rectangular tote bags tossed carelessly over the shoulder added to Gucci’s accessory arsenal.

A model presents a creation for Gucci’s men’s fall/winter 2023/24 fashion collection in Milan on January 13, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

With his colourful collections seeped in the 1970s, Michele provided a new lease on life after being tapped in 2015 to revive sales at the storied brand with the world-famous stripe logo in green and red.

While sales exploded by 44 percent in 2018 for luxury group Kering’s flagship brand, growth has lagged competitors in the last two years.

“It remains to be seen whether Alessandro Michele’s departure initiates a change of direction for the fashion house,” Cavatorta said.

As to who will take over the reins at Gucci, the fashion world awaits news of Michele’s successor with bated breath.

A model presents a creation for Gucci’s men’s fall/winter 2023/24 fashion collection in Milan on January 13, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Soaring revenues

Armani, Prada, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Zegna are among the big labels set to unveil men’s collections in the Italian fashion capital.

But there have been defections including Versace, which plans to show its men’s and women’s collections together in Los Angeles on March 10.

Despite the war in Ukraine and the impact of the energy crisis on an energy-intensive fashion supply chain, sales of Italian fashion last year rose 16 percent to 96.6 billion euros ($104.4 billion).

“This is the highest revenue in the last 20 years,” said Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber, at a presentation ahead of the shows last month.

Inflation has had an impact, as Italian fashion prices rose by about nine percent in 2022, but their increase is “a positive sign that closes a year marked by dramatic events and difficult times,” Capasa added.

Exports of “Made in Italy” fashion climbed 18.7 percent in the first nine months of last year, driven by demand in the United States and the Gulf countries where exports both soared by more than 50 percent.

Sales to China grew more moderately, at 18.8 percent, while exports to Russia fell by 26 percent, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

But one area in which the impact of the Covid-19 crisis will still be felt in Milan is the absence of Chinese buyers.

Despite the lifting of coronavirus-related health restrictions by authorities in Beijing, the number of buyers who will travel to the city for the shows will be “limited”, Capasa said.

SHOW COMMENTS