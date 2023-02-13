For members
How many American citizens are ordered to leave European countries?
Hundreds of Americans citizens have been forced to leave EU and Schengen area countries in recent years for numerous reasons, mostly related to residency rules. Here's a look at the numbers.
Published: 13 February 2023 12:56 CET
Updated: 13 February 2023 16:36 CET
Italy’s Meloni slams ‘inappropriate’ French-German dinner with Zelensky
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said a late-night dinner meeting in Paris between Macron, Scholz and Ukraine’s leader was 'inappropriate'.
Published: 10 February 2023 10:37 CET
Updated: 10 February 2023 14:07 CET
