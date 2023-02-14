Read news from:
Italy’s Meloni claims easy victory in regional elections

Italy's right-wing coalition secured a clear win in key regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy, cementing PM Giorgia Meloni's leadership nearly four months after she took office.

Published: 14 February 2023 10:11 CET
Close-up shot of Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni cemented her leadership after candidates backed by her coalition won regional elections in Lazio and Lombardy. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

In the northern region of Lombardy, Italy’s economic powerhouse that includes Milan, Attilio Fontana was easily re-elected president with the coalition’s support.

With the vast majority of ballots counted after voting on Sunday and Monday, Fontana was on 55 percent, whereas his centre-left rival was on almost 34 percent, official figures showed.

In Lazio, the region that includes the capital Rome, coalition candidate Francesco Rocca, the former head of Italy’s Red Cross, was on 53 percent with his main opponent trailing on around 34 percent.

Despite a low turnout of around 40 percent, Meloni hailed a “clear victory”.

“A result that consolidates the centre-right’s coherence, and strengthens the work of the government,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party made history in September by winning 26 percent of the vote in national elections.

She formed a government with Matteo Salvini’s hard-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.

Salvini was quick to congratulate Fontana, a member of the League, writing on Instagram: “Victory. Thank you Lombardy. Thank you Lazio.”

The League has lost support in recent years, much of it to Brothers of Italy, an insurgent force focused on nationalism and a promise to limit mass immigration.

The regional results suggest Meloni’s party is still enjoying an electoral honeymoon.

Brothers of Italy came out top in both Lombardy and Lazio, securing around 25 and 34 percent of the vote respectively, according to the almost complete results.

The League followed on almost 17 percent in Lombardy and around eight percent in Lazio, which had been run by the centre-left Democratic Party for the past 10 years.

“Prime Minister Meloni strengthened her grip on the coalition while not pushing her allies too much off-balance,” noted political commentator Lorenzo Codogno.

A YouTrend nationwide poll published earlier this month had put Meloni’s party on 29 percent, compared to 8.7 percent for the League and seven percent for Forza Italia.

Italy’s opposition includes the populist Five Star Movement, which is polling at almost 18 percent nationwide, and the currently leaderless Democratic Party at 15.8 percent.

Italy’s 20 regions enjoy a great deal of autonomy from the central government as they are responsible for everything from health to transport to education.

Italy affirms support for Ukraine after latest Berlusconi outburst

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday underlined her government's "firm support" for Kyiv after former premier and coalition partner Silvio Berlusconi blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Published: 13 February 2023 10:25 CET
Asked about a meeting that took place on Thursday in Brussels between Meloni and Zelensky, Berlusconi replied: “Me talk to Zelensky? If I had been President of the Council, I would never have gone there.

“It was enough for him (Zelensky) to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbas and all this would not have happened, therefore I judge this gentleman’s behaviour very, very negatively,” Berlusconi told journalists after voting in regional elections in Lombardy.

When Putin began his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, he said he was “liberating” the two southeastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that form Donbas from Kyiv’s control, endorsing the claims of Russian-backed separatists in the area.

However surveys conducted shortly after the start of the invasion indicated that over 80 percent of people living in territory seized by Russia had a negative view of Moscow.

The 86-year-old tycoon, who boasted of being a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was in power, leads the Forza Italia party, a partner in the coalition government led by far-right Meloni.

Berlusconi has been a source of continual embarrassment for the current administration over his pro-Russia stance and close ties to Putin.

Last April, weeks after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he appeared to distance himself from his longtime ally, saying he was “deeply disappointed” by Putin’s actions – prompting the Italian press to declare the “end of a 20-year friendship”.

But in September he caused an uproar when he suggested that Putin had been “pushed” by his population and the pro-Russian forces of Donbas to invade Ukraine.

A month later Meloni was required to perform further damage control when audio was leaked of Berlusconi saying he had “reconnected” with Putin after the Russian leader sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very kind letter” for his birthday.

Third coalition partner Matteo Salvini, leader of the hard-right League party, also has longstanding ties to Putin. Last September he sparked controversy by calling on Europe to “rethink” its sanctions against Russia.

On Sunday, Berlusconi’s latest pro-Russian statements swiftly drew a response from Meloni’s government which issued a statement stressing its “support for Ukraine is firm and convinced”.

Meloni met Zelensky for talks in Brussels on Thursday, discussing the possibility of a visit to Kyiv “being organised”.

