MIGRANT CRISIS

Death toll from Italy’s migrant shipwreck rises to 64

The death toll from a devastating migrant boat wreck off Italy's southern coast rose to 64 on Tuesday, while three men were detained on human trafficking charges.

Published: 28 February 2023 14:33 CET
Debris from migrant shipwreck off Italy's southern coast
The death toll from Italy's migrant shipwreck rose to 64 on Tuesday, after another body was recovered in Staccato, Calabria. Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP

The “alleged smugglers” held following Sunday’s shipwreck of a boat loaded with migrants heading for Europe included two Pakistanis and a Turkish national, a police spokesman told AFP.

Italy’s coastguard recovered another body on the beach at Steccato, in the southern region of Calabria, on Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to 64, a spokeswoman for the fire service told AFP.

She said the number of dead was expected to further rise, although it was unclear how many people were on the boat.

The coffins of the dead have been laid out in a sports hall in Crotone, to allow mourners to pay their respects.

The migrants’ overloaded wooden vessel broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

EU border agency Frontex had earlier spotted a ship which it said had been carrying about 200 people sailing towards Italy, but two patrol boats dispatched by the Italian authorities were unable to intercept the vessel due to the bad weather.

The Italian coastguard on Sunday said about 150 people had been on board, with 79 survivors rescued.

MIGRANT CRISIS

Italian rescuers comb beaches for bodies after deadly shipwreck

Italy's coastguard on Monday searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as authorities tried to identify the dead and the government's migrant policy came under scrutiny.

Published: 27 February 2023 16:56 CET
Italian rescuers comb beaches for bodies after deadly shipwreck

The overloaded wooden boat broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern coast, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

The death toll rose on Monday to 62 people, a coast guard official confirmed, and that number looked likely to increase.

Sergio di Dato, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team offering psychological support to the survivors, said there were cases of children orphaned in the disaster.

“One Afghan 12-year-old boy lost his entire family, all nine of them — four siblings, his parents and other very close relatives,” he told journalists.

At Le Castella, where a 15th-century fortress dominates the shoreline, an AFP journalist witnessed the coastguard recovering the body of a woman who looked to be in her early 20s.

 ‘Many missing minors’

Local officials said the search was ongoing for around 20 people believed to be still missing, though survivors have given differing accounts of how many people were originally on the boat.

Forensic police set about identifying the victims, issuing an email address to which relatives searching for loved ones could send distinguishing details, from eye and hair colour to tattoos or piercings.

Italian coastguard officers standing near a body recovered after a migrant boat shipwreck February 27, 2023 near the Le Castella beach in Isola di Capo Rizzuto, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Save the Children charity said on Twitter it was supporting survivors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, including 10 minors who had been travelling with their families.

“There are many missing minors,” it wrote.

The charity said survivors described how “during the night, near the coast, they heard a loud boom, the boat broke and they all fell into the water.”

The survivors were “in shock… some say they saw relatives fall into the water and disappear, or die”.

The boat was reported to have set sail from Izmir in Turkey last week. Three suspected human traffickers were arrested and police were searching for a fourth, media reports said Monday.

David Morabito, a rescue diver in Calabria, told Rai state broadcaster he had recovered the bodies of young twins from the water.

“When you see the little, lifeless bodies of children, those images pierce your heart,” Morabito said.

“So many children dead. A tragedy,” he added.

Italian officials handle coffins containing the bodies of the people who drowned in a shipwreck off Calabria’s coast on Sunday, February 27th. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, which is the world’s deadliest.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elected in September, has pledged to end migrant arrivals.

She said Sunday the government was “committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy”, while her interior minister Matteo Paintedosi simply said “they must not set sail”.

These reactions were “a sad buck-passing, yet another slap in the face of the victims and survivors of this tragedy”, MSF Italy’s programmes director Marco Bertotto said Monday.

“Sea rescue must not be confused with illegal immigration. We need patrolling on the high seas and coordination,” he told journalists.

Meloni’s government pushed through a controversial law last week that forces migrant aid charities to perform only one life-saving rescue mission at a time before heading directly to ports, which are often far away.

Critics say the measure violates international law and will result in more people drowning.

According to the interior ministry nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year.

Shipwreck debris on the beach at Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)
