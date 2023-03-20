Read news from:
Protests in Tuscany as regasification unit arrives

Protests continued in the coastal town of Piombino on Monday, after a new floating storage and regasification unit considered crucial to Italy's energy security arrived overnight.

Published: 20 March 2023 14:25 CET
Protests in Tuscany as regasification unit arrives
People watch the arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Golar Tundra on Sunday. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The arrival of the Golar Tundra, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker which will serve as a floating storage and regasification unit, was greeted with scepticism by many local residents of the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino, in the province of Livorno.

Once installed, the regasifier will receive LNG from other carriers, which it will turn back into a gaseous state that can be fed into Italy’s national network.

Stefano Venier, chief executive of Italian gas group Snam, which owns the unit, said earlier this week it would be operational from May.

The project is key to Italy’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine, which has also seen it sign new deals with partners such as Algeria and Libya.

Former energy minister Roberto Cingolani said last year it was “essential for national security”.

Protesters at the port of Piombino, Tuscany, after LNG tanker Golar Tundra arrived overnight from Singapore. The banner reads “The disaster ship is in the port of Piombino”. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The location was chosen so gas can be easily transported to Italy’s heavily industrialised north, although the government says it is temporary, and that after three years it will move.

But there have been months of local protests against the project, and a small march was staged Sunday ahead of the vessel’s late-night arrival from Singapore.

Opponents say it will pose health and safety risks for those travelling between the port city of Piombino and the island of Elba, a popular holiday destination.

Environmental groups have also warned the project will slow down Italy’s transition to renewable energy.

The Golar Tundra can store 170,000 cubic metres of LNG and has an annual regasification capacity of five billion cubic metres, according to Snam.

“Five billion cubic metres of gas allows us to reach levels of self-sufficiency that allows families to think about lower bills,” said Tuscany President Eugenio Giani at the port.

Snam said last summer the unit could contribute around 6.5 percent of Italy’s needs, bringing national regasification capacity to over 25 percent of demand.

Russia provided around 40 percent of Italy’s gas in 2021 but this fell to 16 percent last year, officials say.

MILITARY

EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros' worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Published: 8 March 2023 11:34 CET
EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv’s immediate needs and bolster Europe’s defence industry for the longer term.

“Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition,” Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU’s foreign policy service, envisions using one billion euros from the bloc’s joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

Ukraine’s European allies have already depleted their shelves, committing some €12 billion of military support, with €3.6 billion coming from the joint fund.

There are questions over how many shells Europe can spare without leaving itself too vulnerable, and defence ministers were due to provide details.

“I don’t know which is the level of stockpiles, that is why we are here together,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The second part of the plan is to pool EU and Ukraine demands to place massive joint orders that would incentivise ammunition producers to ramp up their capacity.

The move represents an important shift for the 27-nation bloc as Russia’s war has sped up the push to coordinate more on defence.

Baltic state Estonia initially proposed spending four billion euros on a million shells for Ukraine and wants more new funds committed.

But EU officials say the money to cover Ukraine’s needs could come from another one billion euros already in the joint kitty.

“It’s not enough because we need one million rounds, and approximately it should be four billion euros,” Reznikov said. “We need more.”

EU officials say they hope to agree on a firm plan to send the ammunition to Ukraine by a meeting of foreign ministers on March 20th.

‘War economy mode’

EU countries are weighing whether the bloc’s central defence agency or member states with more experience should negotiate contracts, given a strong desire to avoid seeing the process slowed down by bureaucracy.

There is also a thorny debate about buying ammunition from outside the bloc, as some argue the priority should be speed over helping European industry.

“If there are other deliveries from other states, I don’t think we should exclude that possibility,” Sweden’s Defence Minister Pål Jonson said.

“I think the focus should be on helping Ukraine and finding the best way to accomplish it.”

More broadly, there is a clear sense that after years of lower investment after the Cold War, more needs to be done to get EU defence firms to step up their output fast.

“We are at a decisive moment in our support to Ukraine and it is absolutely crucial that we move towards a sort of war economy mode,” EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said.

“We need definitely to make sure that we can increase drastically our capacity to produce more in Europe,” he said.

But German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said calls to put Europe’s economy on a war footing went too far.

“This would be a fatal signal” since it would mean that “we subordinate everything to the production of weapons and munitions”, he said.

“We – the European Union and Germany – are not at war.”

Article by AFP’s Max Delany

