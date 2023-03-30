EU parliament slams Italy's clampdown on same-sex couples' rights

Advertisement

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to power last year after a campaign during which she placed a strong emphasis on traditional family values.

Earlier this month, the government made moves to restrict gay parents' rights.

Milan had been registering children of same-sex couples conceived overseas through surrogacy, which is illegal in Italy, or medically assisted reproduction, which is only available to heterosexual couples.

Advertisement

But its centre-left mayor Beppe Sala said this had stopped after the interior ministry sent a letter insisting that the courts must decide.

READ ALSO: Milan stops recognising children born to same-sex couples

Members of the European Parliament said they feared the Milan move was "part of a broader attack against the LGBTQI+ community in Italy".

They urged the Italian government to "immediately rescind its decision" in an amendment to a 2022 report on the rule of law in the EU put forward by Renew Europe group of centrist and liberal MEPs.

They said the "decision will inevitably lead to discrimination against not only same-sex couples, but also primarily their children", adding it was "a direct breach of children's rights" under a UN convention.

Sala came to Brussels to seek MEPs' support during a session on Wednesday and Thursday.

Italy legalised same-sex civil unions in 2016, but opposition from the Catholic Church meant it stopped short of granting gay couples the right to adopt.

Decisions were made on a case-by-case basis by the courts as parents took legal action, although some local authorities decided to act unilaterally, including Milan.

Family law is decided by each member state but the European Commission in December presented a proposal that would force every country in the bloc to recognise parents' rights granted in another nation.

The plan would protect children of same-sex families travelling within the EU.