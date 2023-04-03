EXPLAINED: Why are there so many transport strikes in Italy?

Advertisement

Transport strikes are a frequent occurrence in Italy, with at least two or three nationwide demonstrations taking place each month recently and a number of regional or local walkouts being held each week.

Strike action has been particularly intense over the past few weeks, with travellers facing delays and cancellations as rail, airline and public transport services were all disrupted by demonstrations.

But why are strikes so frequent in Italy?

The answer lies in the nature of the Italian union landscape as, besides its three main national associations – CGIL, CISL, UIL – the country counts hundreds of smaller trade unions, often operating at a regional or even local level.

And, while strike action is often coordinated in other EU countries, including France and Germany, most unions in Italy operate independently, planning their own demonstrations and carrying them out where and when they see fit.

While this results in a large number of strikes being held over the course of a year in Italy, it also means that very few walkouts are disruptive enough to trigger a meaningful response from employers.

In other words, only a few strikes end up achieving the intended result, which ultimately forces unions to plan further demonstrations down the line.

Plus, most public transport companies in Italy are partly state-owned, meaning that only part (usually around 30 percent) of their operating costs is covered by the sale of tickets or season passes, with the rest being bankrolled directly by the state treasury.

As such, walkouts generally cause only limited losses to the employer, which means they have little financial incentive to grant workers’ requests. Once again, this forces unions to plan further strikes.

Finally, under Italian law, all strikes involving services to the public, including public transport, must be announced to the relevant government department (the transport ministry in this case) at least 10 days ahead of time.

This generally gives employers enough time to make arrangements in order to minimise disruption during strikes.

