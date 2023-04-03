On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Thursday 6th

Easter holidays begin for schools

The Easter break is here at last: school’s out in most Italian regions from Thursday, as this year’s public school holiday runs from April 6th to April 11th.

Way of the Cross in Puglia

The evening of Giovedi Santo (Holy Thursday) is also when some of the first Via Crucis (‘Way of the Cross’) processions are held in Italy. The most famous of these is in the village of Noicattaro, Puglia, where a large bonfire is lit and cross-bearers dressed in black robes walk barefoot down the streets in an intensely atmospheric performance.

Friday 7th

Good Friday

Good Friday is when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus, and in Italy this takes the form of countless Via Crucis (‘Way of the Cross’) processions held all around the country.

Italy’s biggest Easter procession takes place in Rome on Good Friday, with thousands of people following the Pope from St Peter’s Square to the Colosseum.

But although this is an important date in the Christian calendar, Good Friday (or Venerdì Santo) is not a national holiday in Italy.

Easter Sunday (Pasqua) and Easter Monday (Pasquetta) are national holidays - falling on April 9th and 10th respectively this year - so you’ll get a day off if you’d normally be working on either of those dates.

The Pope will lead Rome's Via Crucis procession on Friday, April 7th. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Tarantino presents new book in Milan

If you’re in Milan on Friday, one of the most hotly anticipated events in the city is the book signing at Libreria Mondadori Duomo di Milano by Quentin Tarantino.

The American film director will be in Milan for the launch of his new book, Cinema Speculation. The event starts at 6pm and fans hoping to get a signed copy of the book can join the queue from 4pm.

Sunday 9th

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday, the day of Jesus’s resurrection according to Christian tradition, is an important date on the Italian calendar.

After attending morning mass, most Italians will have a large celebratory lunch with family and spend the rest of the afternoon relaxing.

Some cities hold traditonal events on Easter Sunday: Florence for example will hold the iconic Scoppio del Carro on Sunday morning, in which a two-story wagon packed full of fireworks is set alight in the central Piazza Duomo.