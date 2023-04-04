‘Anglomania’: Why Italy's government wants to restrict use of English words

Advertisement

The leading party in Italy’s nationalist coalition government has proposed a crackdown on borrowing English words into Italian in the latest plan taking aim at what it says are threats to Italian culture and tradition.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia or FdI) party submitted a draft law on Friday which suggests fines of between 5,000 and 100,000 euros for businesses which use foreign-language words where an Italian word would do the job.

The bill, put forward by FdI MP Fabio Rampelli and backed by Meloni, sought to ban the use of words from all foreign languages but singled out English and “Anglomania”, which it said “has repercussions for society as a whole”.

It said public and private businesses should use Italian when promoting goods and services, and specified that all job titles at companies operating in Italy should be in Italian, with foreign words allowed only if they’re impossible to translate.

The proposal also stipulated that university courses “not specifically aimed at teaching a foreign language” should be taught in Italian only.

The text stressed that Italian must be the primary language used in offices that deal with non Italian-speaking foreigners - even though Italy's international residents often find that no language other than Italian is spoken in such offices at all.

The text said the use of English terms instead of Italian "demeans" the Italian language, and argued that Brexit had made the use of English in the European Union "even more negative and paradoxical".

It insisted that the use of terms in English and other foreign languages should be limited "with a view to safeguarding [Italian] nationality and defending identity".

The bill was widely criticised in Italy, including by language experts at Florence’s prestigious Accademia della Crusca, which is seen as the highest authority on the correct use of the Italian language.

"The proposal to sanction the use of foreign words by law, complete with a fine, as if you had gone through a red light, risks frustrating and marginalising our work,” Accademia della Crusca president Claudio Marazzini told news agency Adnkronos.

“The excess of sanctions exhibited in the bill risks making lovers of the Italian language look ridiculous,” he added.

The bill would have to be approved by both houses of parliament in order to become law and there was no indication of when - or if - this may happen.

But the plans tapped into a long-running cultural debate in Italy, where opinion is often split between those who want to protect the national language from outside influence and those who argue that language is fluid and evolving.

The habit of replacing Italian words with commonly-understood English terms, or anglicismi, has long been widespread among Italian teenagers and English words are frequently used in marketing and advertising, as in many other European countries.

It is also common to hear terms like “meeting” and “smart working” at Italian workplaces, while politicians in Italy are known for often peppering speeches and official documents with English words.

After coming to power in October, Meloni’s government itself added the English phrase ‘Made in Italy’ to the name of the business ministry (it is now called ‘Il ministro delle Imprese e del Made in Italy’) while Meloni used English words in her own inaugural address to parliament, including by describing herself as an "underdog".

In another recent example, Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano was widely ridiculed after using foreign words to criticise the use of foreign words in Italian.

The new language bill came just days after the government said it aimed to defend another aspect of Italian culture by banning the use of synthetically-produced foods, which it said posed a threat to Italy’s agri-food heritage.

Political opponents have widely decried such bills as "ridiculous" and many have asked why these issues are seemingly being prioritised by the government at a time when the economy, cost of living, unemployment, energy security and other pressing issues top Italian voters' list of concerns.