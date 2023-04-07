Five suggestions for places to visit over the Easter weekend in Italy

Advertisement

Watch a firework-packed cart explode in Florence

Tuscany’s capital is home to one of Italy’s oldest and most iconic Easter traditions.

Every year on Easter Sunday, a two-story cart packed full of fireworks is pulled from the Church of Santi Apostoli to the central Piazza del Duomo by four white oxen.

There, a dove-shaped rocket (the so-called colombina) flies into the cart via a cable, setting off a spectacular firework display overhead.

The scoppio del carro (literally, ‘cart explosion’) dates as far back as the early 12th century and is to this very day a beloved local tradition, with thousands of Florentines and lucky visitors attending the event every year.

This year’s scoppio will take place at 11pm. No booking is required.

Follow the dancing devils in Prizzi, Sicily

One of, if not the quirkiest Easter tradition in Italy takes place in the small town of Prizzi, in the Sicilian hinterland.

Masked devils fully dressed in red populate the streets of Prizzi, Sicily on Easter Sunday. Photo by Marcello PATERNOSTRO / AFP

Every year, in the morning of Easter Sunday, a group of masked devils fully dressed in red follows ‘Death’, who is clad in yellow and armed with a crossbow, down the city’s alleys, badgering the unfortunate passers-by to give them money or something to eat.

In the afternoon, the devils do their utmost to prevent the statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary from ‘meeting’, but a group of angels ultimately defeats them in an epic dance contest known as ballo dei diavoli (‘dance of the devils’).

The event, which blends old pagan rituals with typical Easter-time Catholic traditions, attracts hundreds of visitors every year.

Watch a ‘racing’ Madonna in Sulmona

Countless religious processions take place all around Italy over Easter and, truth be told, these events are hardly ever a barrel of laughs.

The procession held annually in Sulmona, however, is quite different from those happening elsewhere in the country.

In fact, as the local Easter Sunday procession reaches the town’s main square, those bearing the statue of Mary on their shoulders start sprinting towards the other side of the piazza, where a statue of Jesus stands under a red canopy.

As the statue bearers begin their sprint, which symbolises Mary's excitement in realising that her son is alive, twelve white doves are released and firecrackers are set off, adding a touch of cinematic drama to the whole scene.

Walk to the Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Luca near Bologna

People in Italy love to spend Easter Monday outdoors and one of the most popular Pasquetta destinations for bolognesi is the Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Luca, just south west of the Emilian city.

The Sanctuary sits atop the Colle della Guardia, a forested hill some 300 metres above the city plain, and can be reached directly from the city centre through the Portico di San Luca, the longest arcade in the world.

The San Luca Arcade connects central Bologna to the Sanctuary of the Madonna of San Luca, just south-west of the city. Photo by Grigorii Shcheglov on Unsplash

It’s a 3.5-kilometre walk from the start of the portico to the sanctuary, but the beauty of the sanctuary itself and the views available at the top of the hill will largely reward your physical effort.

Access to the sanctuary is free of charge. Opening times are available here.

Relax on the shores of Lake Como

Lake Como is the third largest lake in Italy but has arguably no equal when it comes to the sheer beauty of its landscapes, which is why it is such a popular Pasquetta destination for people in Lombardy.

The lake, which can be reached in just over one hour and a half by car from Milan, is the perfect location to immerse yourself in nature and enjoy some time away from the stress of the city.

But, if you’re seeking a more active Easter Monday, you won’t be wanting for things to do.

From Cernobbio to Bellagio to Tremezzo, there is no shortage of small lakeside villages (and shores) that are just waiting to be explored and even those with an inkling for art won’t be disappointed as many historic villas and places dot the area.